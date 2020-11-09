With basketball season approaching, UVA and Tony Bennett focus on defense, of course

CHARLOTTESVILLE — One thing not even a global pandemic can alter. It’s early November and Tony Bennett is worried how good Virginia’s defense will be this basketball season.
“They have not shown me, up to this point, that we can win games with our defense yet,” Bennett said. “And trust me, that’s a point of emphasis.”
Speaking with local media Monday for the first time in nearly eight months, Bennett acknowledged there are challenges ahead for a season slated to start Nov. 25, questions about how COVID-19 will impact practicing, travel and attendance at teams’ games.
But often during his 20-minute question-and-answer session, Bennett repeated the phrase, “it beats the alternative.”
Bennett and his players are eager to play this season, to get back on the court after last year’s abrupt ending.
Virginia was buzz-sawing its way through the end of its season. The Cavaliers went into the ACC tournament on an eight-game win streak, victorious in 11 of its last 12 games. That event, of course, was canceled before the team got to play a game.
The NCAA tournament, where UVA hoped to defend its 2019 national championship, followed shortly thereafter, another victim of the pandemic. The Cavaliers lost two starters — forwards Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key — from that squad.
Still, Virginia is ranked No. 4 in the nation in the initial Associated Press Top 25 poll and will likely be the ACC’s preseason favorite when that poll is released, possibly as soon as this week. The ACC’s schedule is set to be announced Tuesday.
Whether it still has momentum from last season or hunger after that promising March was curtailed, the players said there is a positive and driven vibe around this year’s team as it prepares to play its first game since a 57-54 win over Louisville on March 4 in Charlottesville.
“I think this group had a lot of guys on that team from last year and they showed what they really can do, and I hope we can build off that,” said forward Sam Hauser, a transfer from Marquettte who sat out last season.
Hauser’s addition, along with the return of guard Kihei Clark and forward Jay Huff, is a big reason expectations are so high for the Hoos. A year ago, UVA’s primary weakness was its outside shooting. Until junior college transfer Tomas Woldetensae got rolling in the second half of the season, the Cavaliers were largely punchless beyond the perimeter.
Hauser averaged 12.7 points at Marquette during three seasons, connecting on an astonishing 44.5% of his shots beyond the 3-point line.
Still, Hauser said he’s not getting caught up in his personal hype, instead focusing this offseason on improving his defense and becoming more physically explosive with his quickness.
“It’s cool to get recognition, but I’m just worried about what I can do to help the team in the best way,” Hauser said. “I try not to buy into the outside expectations, so I just kind of stick to what the coaches want for me and what I want for myself. But it’s cool to get some recognition.”
For Clark, 2020-21 is a new season and the makeup of this year’s team is different from the club that was on a roll at the end of last season. Still, as is always the case under Bennett, Clark said he thinks Virginia’s success will again start with defense, though he too is excited about the shooting touch Hauser, Woldetensae and others will bring.
“I don’t know if there’s too much momentum just because it’s a new group of guys,” he said. “I think the identity of this team is going to be just like any other team, our defense, but I definitely think we have offensive capabilities with a lot of shooters on the floor.”