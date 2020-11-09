With basketball season approaching, UVA and Tony Bennett focus on defense, of course

Still, Virginia is ranked No. 4 in the nation in the initial Associated Press Top 25 poll and will likely be the ACC’s preseason favorite when that poll is released, possibly as soon as this week. The ACC’s schedule is set to be announced Tuesday.

Whether it still has momentum from last season or hunger after that promising March was curtailed, the players said there is a positive and driven vibe around this year’s team as it prepares to play its first game since a 57-54 win over Louisville on March 4 in Charlottesville.

“I think this group had a lot of guys on that team from last year and they showed what they really can do, and I hope we can build off that,” said forward Sam Hauser, a transfer from Marquettte who sat out last season.

Hauser’s addition, along with the return of guard Kihei Clark and forward Jay Huff, is a big reason expectations are so high for the Hoos. A year ago, UVA’s primary weakness was its outside shooting. Until junior college transfer Tomas Woldetensae got rolling in the second half of the season, the Cavaliers were largely punchless beyond the perimeter.

Hauser averaged 12.7 points at Marquette during three seasons, connecting on an astonishing 44.5% of his shots beyond the 3-point line.