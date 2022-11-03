With big test against Clemson looming, can JMU catch Louisville sleeping?

As soon as the page is turned on JMU-Louisville on Saturday night, the Cardinals will prepare for their high-profile matchup against Clemson.

With Louisville a surprise 5-3, could the Cardinals get caught sleeping against the feisty Dukes (5-2)?

“This speaks to what we've been saying all year: it's one game, right now, this week,” Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. “This is all we can focus on. Doesn't matter where we were at in the past. Doesn't matter what we have coming up. We know we have some challenges coming up.”

The Dukes, meanwhile are coming off a bye week, but coach Curt Cignetti opted not to do two weeks of preparation for the Cardinals.

“We didn’t spend any time on Louisville,” he said of the bye week.

He said it was because he didn't want to overprepare for Louisville. Cignetti said that he believes there's a certain point where preparation goes from productive to “too much.”

Louisville won its last three games, including a 48-21 slaughterfest over No. 10 Wake Forest. Saturday’s victory in Cardinal Stadium also featured eight turnovers, three interceptions, and fans storming the field at the final whistle. It was a win that now sets up bowl eligibility for Louisville with a win Saturday.

“Games like that, I know those students will remember that for the rest of their lives,” Satterfield said. “I know our players will remember games like that, when you beat the No. 10 team in the country.”

Back in Harrisonburg, the Dukes are once again faced with adversity, coming off two straight losses.

Cignetti said, even during the bye week, that he wouldn’t answer questions regarding any injury updates on players, including the quarterback room, which has been in flux.

So JMU has focused on what to expect from a vastly different opponent than what it has seen this season. One of those differences is at quarterback, with dual-threat senior Malik Cunningham.

Cunningham has a similar playing style to JMU graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio, with the ability to run and pass effectively, but the Louisville starter is known for his ability to scramble outside the pocket and extend a play. He’s racked up 11 touchdowns in seven games and only four interceptions — two of those from the Cardinals’ season opening loss to No. 22 Syracuse.

To mimic that playing style for the Dukes’ defense, JMU has relied on true freshman quarterback Alonza Barnett III to give the defense an idea of what they’ll face on Saturday.

“He's pretty mobile, Alonzo, he's been giving a good look so far,” redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Swann said. “It'll just be a different challenge for all the positions on the field for defense.”

The Cardinals have shifted to a man-to-man coverage in their recent games, and for the JMU wide receivers, that’s music to their ears. Graduate transfer Terrence Greene Jr. said that the man-to-man is what the Dukes thrive off of, and it presents an opportunity to make some big plays against the Power Five program.

“Just because it’s a Power Five opponent, it is exciting,” Greene Jr. said. “But if you think about it, it might distract you and put more pressure on you.”

Cignetti said he still believes in what this team can do, even if there are a few more tallies in the losing column right now. Being the underdog means nothing to JMU, except well, maybe a refreshing challenge.