With bowl games in doubt, annual UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry takes on added significance

Fuente, who went 19-8 his first two seasons taking over following Frank Beamer’s retirement, is just 18-18 the last three seasons going into Saturday. Still, the former Memphis coach defended the overall health of his program, this season’s disappointment not withstanding, and praised his players work in the classroom and weightroom.

“You ask someone how they feel about how things are going when we've lost two heartbreakers then didn't play very well on the road and came home against the No. 3 (team in the) country and right in the middle of the game had some of the weirdest events I've ever seen occur. There's a little bit of context to how you feel,” said Fuente. “The bottom line is that I love what we are teaching, what they are retaining and where we are going.”

There is no win requirement to be bowl eligible this season, but there is also a shrinking number of games still being played. ACC tie-in games including the Fenway Bowl, the Holiday Bowl, the Pinstripe Bowl, the Quicklane Bowl and the Sun Bowl have already been canceled.

As for the prospect of playing in a bowl game, while UVA hasn’t officially announced its intentions, Blount shared his opinion on the topic.

“Just my personal opinion on that matter, I don’t want to speak for the team, but I would not mind spending Christmas with my family after the whole COVID pandemic that’s going on,” said Blount. “Being home for the holidays is something that I’m definitely leaning more towards not taking a bowl game.”