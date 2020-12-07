With bowl games in doubt, annual UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry takes on added significance

At 4-6 and with a number of ACC tie-in bowl games already canceled, Virginia Tech isn’t likely to find itself in a postseason football game this year for the first time since 1992.
And 5-4 Virginia, while in a better position record wise, might not be interested in extending its season – and its time dealing with COVID-19 protocols – any further.
That bowl uncertainty only means more anticipation for this weekend’s annual rivalry meeting between the two schools, potentially the finale to a most unusual and trying campaign.
“Having Boston College at home and then Virginia Tech on the road as their last two regular season games, that's the appropriate finish for our team,” said UVA’s Bronco Mendenhall on Monday, revealing he had turned down a request from the ACC to add a game on Dec. 19. “Sometimes coaches and administrations have to speak up and look after the well-being of a student-athletes who have been here for 23 weeks straight.”
Virginia beat Boston College on Saturday for its Senior Day, notching its fourth straight win. The Hokies, coming off Saturday night’s primetime beat down by No. 4 Clemson, have lost four in a row heading into their final home game, their Senior Day – and likely their last contest – of this season.
The game had previously scheduled to be the opener for the Hokies, but a COVID-19 outbreak in their program forced its postponement to its more usual position at the end of the regular season.
Virginia Tech, of course, had dominated the rivalry, winning 15 straight years before UVA snapped that streak with a 39-30 win in Charlottesville last year.
The end of that streak ramped up pressure on Tech coach Justin Fuente, heat that’s only intensified this year, as the Hokies appear headed for their second losing season in the last three years and are likely to not play in a bowl game for the first time since the 1992 season.
Throw in another loss to UVA on Saturday night – a defeat that would be Tech’s first home loss to the Cavaliers since 1998 – and fans, and more importantly boosters, may make it difficult to retain Fuente, who is owed a $12.5 million buyout if he’s fired before Dec. 15, $10 million if he’s fired after that date.
For his part, Fuente said he’s not talking to his players about his situation and doesn’t want it weighing on their minds as they prepare for the annual rivalry contest.
“I don’t want anybody to play for me. I want them to play for each other,” said Fuente. “We don’t even go down the road of any of that. It’s about a group of kids playing for each other. It’s about Divine Deablo and Jarrod Hewitt and the guys that have worked so hard for this program. That’s what this is all about. There shouldn’t be anything else to worry about or think about or talk about.”
Fuente, who went 19-8 his first two seasons taking over following Frank Beamer’s retirement, is just 18-18 the last three seasons going into Saturday. Still, the former Memphis coach defended the overall health of his program, this season’s disappointment not withstanding, and praised his players work in the classroom and weightroom.
“You ask someone how they feel about how things are going when we've lost two heartbreakers then didn't play very well on the road and came home against the No. 3 (team in the) country and right in the middle of the game had some of the weirdest events I've ever seen occur. There's a little bit of context to how you feel,” said Fuente. “The bottom line is that I love what we are teaching, what they are retaining and where we are going.”
There is no win requirement to be bowl eligible this season, but there is also a shrinking number of games still being played. ACC tie-in games including the Fenway Bowl, the Holiday Bowl, the Pinstripe Bowl, the Quicklane Bowl and the Sun Bowl have already been canceled.
As for the prospect of playing in a bowl game, while UVA hasn’t officially announced its intentions, Blount shared his opinion on the topic.
“Just my personal opinion on that matter, I don’t want to speak for the team, but I would not mind spending Christmas with my family after the whole COVID pandemic that’s going on,” said Blount. “Being home for the holidays is something that I’m definitely leaning more towards not taking a bowl game.”