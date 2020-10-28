With Brennan Armstrong back, UVA aims to improve passing attack

In the four games Armstrong has played for Virginia he went 70 of 127 passing (55 percent) for 777 yards and seven touchdowns, though he’s also thrown six interceptions.

“We're a different team with Brennan,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall. “The throws he can make, how tough he is when he scrambles, just his leadership style. This team, this year, went to Miami, as well as going to Clemson and played with more resolve and more consistent spirit than playing Clemson and Miami a year ago. Even though we didn't have the outcomes that we wanted. Man, I liked this year's team's effort and mindset better and I think Brennan has a lot to do with that. So he makes a difference for us, even though it hasn't shown on the outcome yet.”

When Armstrong was knocked out of the North Carolina State game, UVA turned to Lindell Stone to replace him. With a week to prepare for Wake Forest, the Cavaliers used Stone, and the more mobile options of Mississippi State graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson and redshirt freshman Iraken Armstead.

Saturday night at Miami, with all his quarterback options available, Anae attempted to mix and match Armstrong, Thompson and Armstead, until the Hurricanes’ defensive adjustments forced him to lean almost entirely on Armstrong in the second half.