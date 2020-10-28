With Brennan Armstrong back, UVA aims to improve passing attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Getting Brennan Armstrong back at quarterback was only step 1 in developing Virginia’s passing game.
Armstrong, who missed the second half of the North Carolina State loss and didn’t play in the loss to Wake Forest due to a concussion, returned to the field for Saturday’s defeat at Miami.
He’ll be the Cavaliers’ main man behind center against this Saturday night against No. 15 North Carolina. But it isn’t just Armstrong’s availability or performance that determines how successful this team is passing the football.
“We’re not the throw and catch team we were a year ago,” offensive coordinator Robert Anae bluntly declared Wednesday after practice. “Some of that’s on Brennan, but the majority of that is on the guys who are running out there getting open. That’s the growth ahead with this offense.”
Virginia (1-4, 1-4 ACC), which has lost four straight, averages a league-low 5.4 yards per pass attempt and ranks 13th out of 15 teams in pass efficiency at 106.5. Only four conference teams have a lower completion percentage than the Cavaliers’ mark of 55 percent.
Last season, with Bryce Perkins throwing all but 24 of the Cavaliers’ 520 passes, UVA completed 64.8 percent of its attempts. Anae said the goal is to get this year’s offense hitting over 60 percent and that, ideally, an offense should complete 70 percent of its throws.
In the four games Armstrong has played for Virginia he went 70 of 127 passing (55 percent) for 777 yards and seven touchdowns, though he’s also thrown six interceptions.
“We're a different team with Brennan,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall. “The throws he can make, how tough he is when he scrambles, just his leadership style. This team, this year, went to Miami, as well as going to Clemson and played with more resolve and more consistent spirit than playing Clemson and Miami a year ago. Even though we didn't have the outcomes that we wanted. Man, I liked this year's team's effort and mindset better and I think Brennan has a lot to do with that. So he makes a difference for us, even though it hasn't shown on the outcome yet.”
When Armstrong was knocked out of the North Carolina State game, UVA turned to Lindell Stone to replace him. With a week to prepare for Wake Forest, the Cavaliers used Stone, and the more mobile options of Mississippi State graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson and redshirt freshman Iraken Armstead.
Saturday night at Miami, with all his quarterback options available, Anae attempted to mix and match Armstrong, Thompson and Armstead, until the Hurricanes’ defensive adjustments forced him to lean almost entirely on Armstrong in the second half.
Anae noted being able to run Thompson and Armstead helps keep Armstrong from taking all the hits in a game. Keeping Armstrong healthy is becoming a paramount concern for the coaches, as it was with Perkins for two seasons.
Thompson is limited in his passing ability because of a preseason shoulder injury, Armstead is raw and inexperienced and Stone doesn’t have the mobility needed to excel in the offense.
But shuffling quarterbacks in and out can also impact Armstrong’s rhythm, a fact that Mendenhall said he and his staff have to be acutely aware of as they game plan, substitute and call plays.
“All those things are in play all the time, the friction point in trying to find the exact right balance,” he said. “Making sure that doesn't become out of balance, and then affect Brennan, and the core of what we do … so we're aware of it and working hard to dial it in as tight as we can. I would say it's still a work in progress.”
For his part, Armstrong insisted he doesn’t mind sharing some of the snaps.
“I enjoyed it. Having KT and Ira that can do that stuff, shoot, it takes a load off of my shoulders with running the ball,” said Armstrong. “And those guys are explosive. Most of the times, when they get the ball, they make a play. As an offense, you gotta get those guys the ball.”
Virginia doesn’t expect to have talented freshman Lavel Davis Jr. available Saturday, but St. Francis transfer Rashaun Henry has emerged in the past two weeks, as has Central Michigan transfer tight end Tony Poljan.
Henry caught a pair of touchdown passes against Miami, though the first was called back due to an alignment penalty, and Poljan made a highlight reel catch in the back of the end zone for a score against the Hurricanes.
Junior Billy Kemp (Highland Springs High School) caught 27 passes in the first three games of the season, becoming a favorite target of Armstrong. He’s managed just 14 catches in the past two games. Senior Terrell Jana has been steady but not spectacular.
North Carolina (4-1, 4-1) ranks sixth in the ACC in pass defense, but the Tar Heels are expected to play without cornerback Storm Duck on Saturday.