With Brennan Armstrong slinging it and UVA's defense struggling, Thursday's game with Miami might not be the annual low-scoring affair

“When you’re playing North Carolina and Wake Forest back to back, those are two outstanding offenses,” he said. “The respect that we have for Virginia from playing them every year, a lot of guys that were in that game a year ago, and then the coaching staff there, we know this will be a great challenge for our offense.”

It remains unclear who will be quarterbacking that offense on Thursday night. Starter D’Eriq King missed the team’s last game – a 69-0 shellacking of Central Connecticut State – with a shoulder injury. Freshmen Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia played in his place and, Diaz and Lashlee said, played well enough to warrant time Thursday if King can’t go for the Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0).

“We’re trying to see D’Eriq’s availability,” said Diaz. “He’s improving and feeling better every day and was able to move around a little bit today, so we’ll see where he’s at.”

Miami’s offense only averaged 17.7 points per game in the Hurricanes first three contests, losses to Alabama and Michigan State bookending a narrow win over Appalachian State.