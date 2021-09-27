With Brennan Armstrong slinging it and UVA's defense struggling, Thursday's game with Miami might not be the annual low-scoring affair

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As he began to study Virginia’s offense in preparation for Thursday night’s game, Miami football coach Manny Diaz said he was struck by Brennan Armstrong’s accurate throws. At one point, Diaz noticed a wide receiver’s head snapping back as Armstrong put a pass right on him as he came out of a curl route.
“He’s hitting people in the facemask,” Diaz said Monday. “His accuracy jumps off the film.”
Diaz and Miami defensive analyst Bob Shoop, the former William & Mary defensive coordinator, spoke glowingly about Armstrong and the UVA passing attack of this week’s matchup. Armstrong leads the ACC and ranks second in the nation with 1,705 passing yards this season.
The Cavaliers have the nation's top passing offense, putting up 430.5 yards per game through the air.
“Brennan Armstrong’s the real deal,” said Shoop. “Armstrong can make every throw. He really can. … He’s certainly caught everybody’s attention.”
Virginia (2-2, 0-2 ACC), losers of two straight, has only beaten Miami once in the last six meetings between the schools and hasn’t won in South Florida since 2011, a string of five straight road losses to the Hurricanes, who haven’t played a league game yet this season. The past three contests have been decidedly defensive struggles – neither team has hit 20 points in any of those games.
In fact, the series has become so point starved that last season’s 19-14 Miami victory was the highest scoring in the past three years.
“That’s what happens when Miami plays Virginia,” Diaz said Monday.
But will it be?
In addition to its offensive success, UVA’s defense goes into Thursday’s night’s game reeling after giving up 96 combined points in losses to North Carolina and Wake Forest. The schematic change to play more five-defensive back sets has resulted in the Cavaliers getting less pressure on opposing quarterbacks while still being picked apart by the pass.
The Tar Heels hit Virginia for three long touchdowns – 37, 59 and 75 yards – in the first quarter of their 59-39 win in Chapel Hill two weeks ago.
Friday night, Wake Forest scored its first touchdown on a 39-yard pass, then controlled the ball with short and intermediate passes, while racking up 203 rushing yards.
“They're typically a really physical, really stingy bunch,” said Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee. “They really got the better of us last year. We were able to move the ball, but man, we didn’t score any points. I felt they kind of took it to us.”
Diaz said much of Virginia’s defensive issues can be attributed to the quality of opponents it was facing.
“When you’re playing North Carolina and Wake Forest back to back, those are two outstanding offenses,” he said. “The respect that we have for Virginia from playing them every year, a lot of guys that were in that game a year ago, and then the coaching staff there, we know this will be a great challenge for our offense.”
It remains unclear who will be quarterbacking that offense on Thursday night. Starter D’Eriq King missed the team’s last game – a 69-0 shellacking of Central Connecticut State – with a shoulder injury. Freshmen Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia played in his place and, Diaz and Lashlee said, played well enough to warrant time Thursday if King can’t go for the Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0).
“We’re trying to see D’Eriq’s availability,” said Diaz. “He’s improving and feeling better every day and was able to move around a little bit today, so we’ll see where he’s at.”
Miami’s offense only averaged 17.7 points per game in the Hurricanes first three contests, losses to Alabama and Michigan State bookending a narrow win over Appalachian State.
Defensively, the Hurricanes struggled with tackling and generating a pass rush in those games. While most of the ACC has cannibalized itself over the first four weeks of the season, Miami is one of five league schools that hasn’t yet played a conference game.
They can join Virginia Tech atop the Coastal Division standings with a win over UVA, while the Cavaliers’ hopes for a division title would essentially be finished if they open 0-3.
“After coming out with two big losses, I wouldn’t say it’s more pressure, but the focus and urgency is definitely there,” said Virginia wide receiver Keytaon Thompson.
NOTE: Coastal Carolina announced a three-game football series with Virginia, with the Chanticleers visiting Charlottesville on Nov. 19 next season and Aug. 30, 2025, and the Cavaliers returning the trip to Conway, S.C. on Sept. 21, 2024.
