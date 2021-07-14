With College World Series appearance and MLB Draft selection, former Collegiate star Evan Justice saw two dreams come true

He helped the Wolfpack catch fire — after a 4-9 start they won five in a row, including a series sweep at North Carolina. They went 33-10 overall after the slow beginning, beating Louisiana Tech in an NCAA tournament regional and Arkansas in a super regional to make the CWS for the first time since 2013.

"It was just a ton of fun. I mean, that's why you play baseball,” Justice said. “Every time we'd take the field we were just having a great time.”

In the postseason, including the ACC tournament and NCAA tournament, Justice recorded a 1.67 ERA with 22 strikeouts and six saves in 16 ⅔ innings for the Wolfpack.

“They know the preparation, they know the work ethic and then they know the will to win and the intensity with which Evan goes about his business,” N.C. State coach Elliott Avent said of his team after Justice closed out the Wolfpack’s CWS win over Stanford. “But [he’s] still able to relax to the situation, and he shows great poise and confidence in himself.”

But in the midst of four consecutive victories from super regionals to the CWS, the COVID-19 issue struck.