With consistent week in New Haven, VCU's Adrian Vagberg punched ticket to NCAA Championships

Adrian Vagberg was shaking like a leaf.

As he stood over the 18th hole at Yale Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon, for a short par putt to conclude his third and final round of play in the NCAA New Haven (Conn.) Regional, he believed he needed to make the putt to advance.

On the line was a spot in the NCAA Championships, awarded to the top individual competitor in the regional who was not playing as part of a team. Vagberg sank the putt, before VCU coach Andy Walker approached for a hug.

“I look up at him and he goes, ‘Yeah man, you advanced. You had a two-shot lead.’ And I was like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me, I was so nervous over this putt,’” Vagberg said, laughing as he remembered the moment on Thursday afternoon.

The truth was, Vagberg didn’t want to know where he stood, part of his typical custom on the golf course, avoiding the opportunity for such information to affect his play. He prefers to take it one shot at a time and one hole at a time, a process-oriented routine.

And that approach, through 54 holes in the three-day tournament, led him exactly where he wanted to go. As it turned out, Vagberg had no reason to sweat at all on No. 18 on Wednesday. His putt on the par 5 hole wrapped up a 1-under 69 for the day and a 5-under 205 over three rounds.

The score placed him sixth overall, but the regional’s top player who was not with a team. He placed three shots ahead of the next-highest solo player, Connecticut’s Caleb Manuel (2-under 208).

Thus, Vagberg did something no VCU golfer has done in 19 years: he earned himself an individual berth to the main event, the NCAA Championships, which will be played May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Country Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Coming off the golf course I was still in a bit of a shock,” Vagberg said. “I felt like I didn’t really know what had just happened or how I just pulled that off. It just felt kind of surreal.”

Heading in, Walker expected good things from Vagberg at Yale Golf Course. For one, the course features bentgrass instead of Bermuda grass. Bermuda grass is more commonly seen in Richmond.

But bentgrass is a variation Vagberg played on at courses back in Sweden.

“The ball will sit a little different in the bentgrass,” said Vagberg, who claimed a spot in the regional by winning the individual Atlantic 10 title on May 1 in Orlando. “And so I’m a little bit more used to just that and what kind of shots you have to hit and how the ball reacts.”

Walker felt Vagberg’s ability as a strong ball striker suited him on the 6,409-yard, par 70 course, too.

Vagberg played a confidence-infusing opening round on Monday, during which he sat at 3-under through 17, with three birdies. He finished with a bogey on 18, but overall described the round as stress free and smooth sailing.

A pivotal sequence of the week unfolded during Vagberg’s second round, on Tuesday. He double-bogeyed the par 4 sixth hole.

But Vagberg didn’t wilt in the aftermath, and proceeded with prudence rather than aggressiveness.

“It would’ve been really easy to try and get that shot back, a shot or two back,” said Walker, who walked with Vagberg throughout the tournament. “I love that … we talked about hitting an iron [on hole No. 7] and he immediately went to hit the 3-iron off the tee. Which I thought was really mature because it wasn’t like a force or panic.”

Vagberg went on to par the 365-yard par 4 seventh. He later netted birdies on Nos. 10 and 11 and finished at 2-under 68 for the second day in a row.

He was tied with a group that included Manuel heading into Wednesday’s third round. Vagberg played with the standings out of mind, and Walker avoided telling him.

With birdies on Nos. 14 and 17, Vagberg sealed his spot, before the concluding par putt on 18.

The last VCU golfer to advance to the NCAA championships as an individual was Ted Brown in 2003. The first was Reg Millage in 2000.

The course Vagberg will play next week is one Walker is intimately familiar with. Walker is a native of Phoenix and said he’s played Grayhawk a couple of hundred times. It’s a course that, with its length, could suit Vagberg’s ability to drive the ball. It’ll play in the 7,400-yard range, he believes.

In Scottsdale there will be three days of stroke play, before the top nine players not with teams advance to one more 18-hole round on May 30, when the 72-hole individual champion will be determined.

Vagberg — who earned a degree in physics this past weekend and who will move on next to courses toward a master’s of physics degree at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden — plans to try to enjoy the experience, his last tournament as a Ram.

And, just like in New Haven, his deliberate approach could lead to another fruitful result.

“I’m just so happy to be there my senior year,” Vagberg said. “And take one round at a time and then we’ll see what happens.”