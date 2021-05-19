With Dayton series scratched, VCU closes in on right to host Atlantic 10 baseball tournament

With a 16-game win streak in hand, VCU baseball has closed in on Atlantic 10 tournament hosting privileges.

The Rams (32-14, 13-3 A-10) were scheduled to host a four-game series against Dayton this past weekend, before the set was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the VCU program.

That series will not be made up, an Atlantic 10 spokesperson said Wednesday. That leaves a two-game, out-of-conference series at JMU Thursday and Friday as the Rams’ final regular-season contests.

So their 13-3 record in league play won’t be touched ahead of the start of the league tournament next week. Tournament seeding will rest on teams’ league-play winning percentages, and VCU’s mark is .813.

With four-game league series ahead for other A-10 teams to close the regular season this weekend, there’s no mathematical way for another group to catch the Rams’ winning percentage.

Among the other top teams in the league, La Salle (32-17, 15-5), with a sweep at Saint Joseph’s, could finish with a best mark of 19-5, with a .792 winning percentage. George Washington (26-14, 14-6), with a sweep at Dayton, could finish at 18-6 and .750.