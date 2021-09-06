With depth and versatility in its secondary, Virginia playing with five defensive backs early this season

Illinois (1-1) impressed in its opener, beating Nebraska 30-22, but struggled defensively in Game 2, losing 37-30 to UT-San Antonio. The Illini rely heavily on two-tight end sets in both the run and pass games. The running game is designed to attack the perimeter.

When Illinois throws it, redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams is an emerging star with 14 receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown this season.

“They line him up anywhere and try to get him the ball,” said Grant. “He’s their guy, clearly.”

UVA struggled with its secondary play a season ago. Blount dealt with injuries, Cross played out of position at corner and the Cavaliers gave up a slew of long pass plays. This season, Virginia is hoping to see tremendous improvement from that group.

The addition of Johnson and development of Cypress, who dealt with injuries his first two years at UVA, opened the door for Mendenhall and his staff to rejigger not just the defensive backfield but the entire defense.