With double-double, VCU's Bones Hyland continuing all-around growth

“Just me taking my game to a different level this year. Just trying to hit every aspect,” Hyland said. “And more so just trying to do everything I can to help my teammates win. Whether that's scoring or whether that's defensive end.”

Wednesday’s double-double, in VCU’s 66-61 win, came a game after Hyland had what coach Mike Rhoades considered one of his best defensive performances period in his Rams career, at Saint Joseph’s on Dec. 30.

Rhoades lauded Hyland’s communication on defense against the Hawks.

Rebounding is an area VCU has improved overall compared to the very beginning of the season. Assistant coach Jamal Brunt, who coordinates the Rams’ defense, said at the beginning of December that, the way VCU plays, it would take all five players on the court contributing to rebounding efforts — it shouldn’t fall solely on the forwards.

“Because we may be in rotation, it may be a quick shot after a press,” Brunt said. “We need everybody blocking out, we need everybody flying around and breaking to the ball.”

Hyland did that on Wednesday, elevating at the rim for the ball and tracking down balls that ricocheted farther.