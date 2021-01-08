With double-double, VCU's Bones Hyland continuing all-around growth

Early in the second half at George Mason on Wednesday night, VCU’s Bones Hyland jostled for position in front of the basket with the Patriots’ Jordan Miller, as AJ Wilson tossed a turnaround jumper toward the rim.
The shot went awry, and the ball skidded off the rim and back down. Hyland used his length to fend off Miller — who’s three inches taller and about 25 pounds heavier — with his left arm, and corralled the rebound with his right arm.
Then, a step past George Mason’s 3-point line, Hyland rocketed a pass forward to a wide-open Vince Williams on VCU’s block, for an easy transition layup. The play gave the Rams their first lead of the second half, which they never relinquished.
It also was representative of one of the ways Hyland made an impact to help lead VCU to what was a seventh straight victory.
Hyland who, as can be routine, led VCU in points (23), also led VCU with 10 rebounds. He was active on and around the boards Wednesday, to register a career high in the category and his first career double-double.
It was indicative of one of the scoring savant’s objectives this year, too, now in his second season at VCU and shouldering a leading role: making an all-around impact.
He will try to lead the Rams to (9-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10) an eighth straight win back at home on Saturday against Rhode Island (5-6, 2-2), in a game that tips off at 2 p.m. at the Siegel Center.
“Just me taking my game to a different level this year. Just trying to hit every aspect,” Hyland said. “And more so just trying to do everything I can to help my teammates win. Whether that's scoring or whether that's defensive end.”
Wednesday’s double-double, in VCU’s 66-61 win, came a game after Hyland had what coach Mike Rhoades considered one of his best defensive performances period in his Rams career, at Saint Joseph’s on Dec. 30.
Rhoades lauded Hyland’s communication on defense against the Hawks.
Rebounding is an area VCU has improved overall compared to the very beginning of the season. Assistant coach Jamal Brunt, who coordinates the Rams’ defense, said at the beginning of December that, the way VCU plays, it would take all five players on the court contributing to rebounding efforts — it shouldn’t fall solely on the forwards.
“Because we may be in rotation, it may be a quick shot after a press,” Brunt said. “We need everybody blocking out, we need everybody flying around and breaking to the ball.”
Hyland did that on Wednesday, elevating at the rim for the ball and tracking down balls that ricocheted farther.
Afterward, Hyland described his mentality: every time a shot up went up he wanted the rebound and said it was his. That’s the approach he said he’s going to carry from now on.
"Just staying aggressive and being aggressive,” Hyland said. “You play with that drive, good things happen.”
The continued expansion of Hyland’s game figures to be a boon for VCU, a supplement to the offensive production that is seemingly a constant. The 6-3, 173 pounder from Wilmington, Del., is averaging a team-high 17.6 points.
The 3-point shot is one of his specialties — he has a team-high 32, twice as many as second-place Vince Williams (16) — but Hyland largely struggled to get his shot to fall Wednesday. But he was particularly aggressive in getting to, and scoring at, the basket instead.
“You mix your game up like that, then he'll start getting more 3s, because people aren't going to be worried about running him off the line as much,” Rhoades said.
To continue their win streak, VCU will have to best Rhode Island for the first time since February 2019. URI has won each of the last three matchups.
Rhode Island has been strong defensively again this year, tied for 29th nationally in steals (86, led by Fatts Russell’s 15) and tied for 35th nationally in blocks (47, led by Makhel Mitchell’s 15).
The team leads the A-10 in defensive rebounds per game (28.5) and has outrebounded A-10 opponents by an average of 10.8.
As VCU looks to break its Rhode Island skid, it would welcome more all-around contributions from Hyland.
“He knows he has a big role in what we do,” Rhoades said. “He's accepting it and he loves doing it. And he's going to get better and better.
“It's a good formula for him.”
Note: Rhoades said that freshman Mikeal Brown-Jones, who was absent for Wednesday's game because he was in COVID-19 protocol, is now off protocol and back. Junior Brendan Medley-Bacon, who missed Wednesday's game after welcoming a baby daughter this past weekend, is in Richmond and in COVID-19 protocol. He won't be off protocol until next week, after undergoing additional COVID-19 testing.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr