With earliest opener in program history, UVA lacrosse won't have to wait to begin national championship defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Ready or not, here they go.
Virginia’s quest for a third straight NCAA lacrosse championship begins Saturday at home against Air Force, the earliest start date in program history.
“We’re obviously not going to be 100% for the first game,” said junior defender Cade Saustad. “It’s a gradual process throughout the season, but it’s making sure we’re at our best possible performance for that first game.”
The lacrosse season used to start in April back in the 1940s, and has steadily crept up, month by month, with each passing decade. Late March games were the norm in the 1950s, early March contests shortly followed, and Virginia played its first February game in 1990.
UVA, which is 4-1 in openers under Tiffany, started the second weekend in February in each of Tiffany’s first five seasons at the school. But last year, with the pandemic still looming over college athletics, that changed.
The Cavaliers were scheduled to scrimmage Towson on Feb. 6. Uncertain of how many games the sport might be able to get through due to COVID cancellations and even another possible shutdown, the Tigers coach suggested the teams convert that matchup to an official game.
Tiffany agreed, and Virginia won 20-11 on a mild, cloudy day with temperatures in the low 50s.
“I was always resistant to playing this early,” said Tiffany. “But we did it last year and now I’m doing it again this year. And this year we have a real winter.”
Temperatures for Saturday’s opener are forecasted to reach the high 30s.
Still, Tiffany’s team hopes to get off to a hot start as it seeks a third straight national championship. The Cavaliers won it all in 2019 and 2021. (The 2020 lacrosse postseason was canceled due to the pandemic.)
UVA played three scrimmages over the last two weekends of January, facing Penn State, Navy and Lynchburg, seeking to accelerate its preparedness for the opener against Air Force. Still, Tiffany knows there’s plenty of fine-tuning he and his staff simply weren’t able to get to before the first game.
“Playing a game Feb. 5 I needed to be comfortable with the fact that we wouldn’t have all our systems in for the first game. And that’s okay. I have to accept that,” Tiffany said, still clearly attempting to talk himself into the idea. “What we have practiced, we’ll try to be good at it, and it will probably be exposed in our first game that we haven’t attended to some small detail in our clear or a specialty situation, like a man-down face off. We just have to understand it and grow as the season goes on.”
It helps that the reigning champions return a ton of talent from last season, including attackmen Connor Shellenberger and Matt Moore, who combined for 70 goals and 76 assists. Back, too, is leading goal scorer Payton Cormier, faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla and a corps of experienced defenders, including Saustad.
“I have to realize the beauty of having had a full fall with an experienced group,” said Tiffany. “I have been amazed, this past 10 days that we’ve started practice. I talk about something and five minutes later, we’re good, they got it. There’s an extensive amount of institutional knowledge on the roster.”
Where Virginia is lacking in experience is in the cage, where two-time national championship goalie Alex Rode passed on returning for a fifth season and backup Bobby Gavin transferred to Syracuse after losing the job in fall practice.
UVA does not have a goaltender on its roster who has started a game in college. It is expected to open with highly-touted freshman Matthew Nunes in the cage Saturday.
“I truly believe that we’re not in a bad place,” said UVA goaltending coach Kip Turner. “And part of that is, I think we have some good experience and pieces around him. The defensive types that we have are experienced and that can help a goalie so much with confidence.”
Virginia is eager to see how Nunes will perform in a college game. And, thanks to the early start date, it doesn’t have long to wait.
