With earliest opener in program history, UVA lacrosse won't have to wait to begin national championship defense

“I was always resistant to playing this early,” said Tiffany. “But we did it last year and now I’m doing it again this year. And this year we have a real winter.”

Temperatures for Saturday’s opener are forecasted to reach the high 30s.

Still, Tiffany’s team hopes to get off to a hot start as it seeks a third straight national championship. The Cavaliers won it all in 2019 and 2021. (The 2020 lacrosse postseason was canceled due to the pandemic.)

UVA played three scrimmages over the last two weekends of January, facing Penn State, Navy and Lynchburg, seeking to accelerate its preparedness for the opener against Air Force. Still, Tiffany knows there’s plenty of fine-tuning he and his staff simply weren’t able to get to before the first game.