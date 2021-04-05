With end of schedule erased, James Madison in search of CAA game

In the current, modified spring season, teams have to play a minimum of four games to be eligible for at-large bids, a criteria JMU meets. But the team currently doesn’t meet the minimum of three CAA contests played, to be eligible for the league’s automatic bid.

This past Thursday, the NCAA Division I Football Committee released its top 10 rankings ahead of the official bracket release later this month, and JMU was No. 1.

Asked Monday if he feels his team needs to play at least one more game ahead of the playoffs, for playoff readiness, Cignetti said he’s not looking that far ahead.

Meanwhile, Cignetti said JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne has been aggressive on the phone as the Dukes seek a game. JMU’s preference would be to play at home. It hasn’t yet hosted a CAA game this season.

“Now that doesn't mean that we wouldn't entertain options outside of that,” Cignetti said.

Whenever the Dukes do play again, more players should be available. After JMU’s COVID-19 pause, the team was missing players in its last game, at William & Mary on March 27.

But Cignetti said Monday that his team, as it stood, should be free and clear.