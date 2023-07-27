VMI supporters hope history repeats for first-year football coach Danny Rocco and the Keydets, picked last in the Southern Conference coaches’ and media preseason polls announced Thursday. The league held its media day in Greenville, S.C.

Rocco, 63, was the University of Richmond’s first-year coach in 2012. The Spiders were coming off a 3-8 season that included an 0-8 CAA Football record. In the 2012 CAA Football preseason poll, UR was picked to finish ninth among 11 teams.

In Rocco's first Richmond season, the Spiders went 8-3, and 6-2 in the CAA. UR shared the league championship, and the five-win turnaround from the 3-8 record of 2011 was the second-best in school history.

VMI went 1-10 with an 0-8 SoCon record last season, the backdrop for low external expectations this year.

"I think we're making steady progress," Rocco said Thursday. "With each day, with each week, as a staff I think we're communicating, collaborating."

As far as the Keydets players, Rocco emphasized that "our strength needs to be in our unity."

As Richmond’s director of athletics, Jim Miller hired Rocco in December of 2011. Miller went on to become VMI’s director of athletics and again hired Rocco in December of 2022.

Rocco’s Spiders won eight or more games in four of his five UR seasons (2012-16). Rocco, Liberty’s coach (2006-11) prior to his UR tenure, became Delaware’s coach (2017-21) following his time with the Spiders, and came to VMI from the Penn State staff.

The Spiders advanced to the FCS playoffs in Rocco's last three years, making the semifinals in 2015 and the quarterfinals in 2016. With Rocco as coach, the Spiders went 43-22 (26-14 CAA). He was the first coach to guide UR to three consecutive FCS tournaments.

Rocco's record is 121-65 in 16 seasons as a head coach, and he was named coach of the year multiple times in the Big South and CAA. But VMI presents a significant challenge in this transfer era because of the school’s military structure. And graduate transfers are not an option for VMI. It has no graduate school.

Rocco succeeds Scott Wachenheim, who resigned. Wachenheim led the Keydets to the SoCon championship and their first FCS playoff appearance in the spring of 2021. The team had another winning season in the fall of 2021, recording back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 1960s. Wachenheim’s teams went 24-62 in eight seasons.

Named to the SoCon’s preseason all-league team Thursday was senior cornerback Alex Oliver, an Atlee High grad. Oliver last year led VMI in interceptions (three), passes defended (13) and pass break ups (10), and was recognized as all-SoCon first team.

Oliver made 45 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final Atlee season, in addition to playing defensive back. He thought he would play receiver at VMI. Oliver’s path was blocked by older and more experienced receivers.

Oliver moved to defense, and the Keydets were thin at cornerback. The 6-foot 175-pounder is in his fourth season as a starter.

“I really thought that receiver was my position, but I made the switch and it was the best thing for my career,” Oliver said. “Blessed that I was presented with the opportunity.”

Davidson visits VMI on Sept. 2 to begin the Keydets' season.

Southern Conference preseason coaches poll

Team (First-place votes) Total

T1. Furman (5) 59

T1. Samford (4) 59

3. Mercer 49

4. Chattanooga 47

5. Western Carolina 35

6. ETSU 29

7. Wofford 22

8. The Citadel 14

9. VMI 10

Close VMI's cadets celebrate as their team did touchdown in the second quarter against UR at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. UR's QB Kyle Lauletta(5) shakes off a tackle by VMI's LB Ryan Francis in the first quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. UR's OL Thomas Evans(58) guards QB Kyle Lauletta(5), center, against VMI's Brian Lipscomb(58) in the first quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. VMI's QB Al Cobb looks for a pass against UR in the first quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. UR's DB Jarriel Jordan(8) celebrates after recovering a fumble by VMI in the first quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. UR's QB Kyle Lauletta(5) shakes off a tackle by VMI's OLB Tony Richardson in the first quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. VMI's QB Al Cobb is tackled by UR's LB Ben Schrider and this play caused an interception in the second quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. UR's LB Madison Day runs for a touchdown after interception against VMI in the second quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. VMI's WR Matthew Nicholson(82) receives a pass against UR's Trevor Jones(10) in the second quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. VMI's Brice Tucker runs for a touchdown against UR in the second quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. PHOTOS: Richmond 42, VMI 10 VMI's cadets celebrate as their team did touchdown in the second quarter against UR at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. UR's QB Kyle Lauletta(5) shakes off a tackle by VMI's LB Ryan Francis in the first quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. UR's OL Thomas Evans(58) guards QB Kyle Lauletta(5), center, against VMI's Brian Lipscomb(58) in the first quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. VMI's QB Al Cobb looks for a pass against UR in the first quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. UR's DB Jarriel Jordan(8) celebrates after recovering a fumble by VMI in the first quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. UR's QB Kyle Lauletta(5) shakes off a tackle by VMI's OLB Tony Richardson in the first quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. VMI's QB Al Cobb is tackled by UR's LB Ben Schrider and this play caused an interception in the second quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. UR's LB Madison Day runs for a touchdown after interception against VMI in the second quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. VMI's WR Matthew Nicholson(82) receives a pass against UR's Trevor Jones(10) in the second quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015. VMI's Brice Tucker runs for a touchdown against UR in the second quarter at University of Richmond on September 19, 2015.