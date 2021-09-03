With experienced rosters, UVA, William & Mary aim to play a crisp opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Openers can be ugly.

It’s an unavoidable truth for college football, which, unlike its professional version isn’t afforded any preseason games to work out the kinks. Turnovers and penalties can abound, roles aren’t always clearly defined and sometimes, even plays that have been repped repeatedly in practice aren’t crisply executed in Game 1.

During last year’s season-opening win over Duke, Virginia committed three turnovers and was flagged for five penalties.

But this year, with a veteran-laden roster and 17 returning starters on offense and defense, UVA believes it’s positioned to play a cleaner game in its Saturday opener against William & Mary.

“We’ve played a lot of first games already,” said senior tackle Ryan Swoboda. “We expect to be very clean.”

In fact, UVA is 4-1 in season openers under coach Bronco Mendenhall, and has won the last four straight. Still, like all coaches, he goes into the first game each year knowing his team is a bit of a mystery.