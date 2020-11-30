With eye-catching wins, Spiders, Hokies play their ways into AP basketball poll

The University of Richmond will play at the College of Charleston Wednesday night as a ranked team for the first time since 2010. In the AP Top 25 Poll released Monday, the Spiders appeared at No. 19, and Virginia Tech also entered, at No. 16.

These placements in the first regular-season poll of the year were essentially rewards for eye-catching weekend victories.

Richmond (2-0) won 76-64 Sunday at Kentucky, which was No. 10. The Hokies (3-0) defeated Villanova 81-73 in overtime Saturday night in Uncasville, Conn., and Villanova entered that game ranked No. 3. Virginia Tech, which spent all of the 2018-19 season in the poll, entertains VMI on Thursday night.

Virginia (1-1) slipped from No. 4 to No. 15 following Friday's 61-60 loss to San Francisco in Uncasville, Conn. Saint Francis plays at UVA Tuesday.

The Spiders haven’t taken the floor as a ranked team since they reported to their 2010 NCAA tournament date with St. Mary's at No. 24, with a 26-8 record. In February of that season, UR was ranked No. 25 for a week, and No. 23 for a week.

Richmond was ranked No. 20 for one week during January of 1986, No. 19 and No. 17 during two weeks in December of 1958, and No. 13 and No. 17 during three weeks in January of 1955. The AP Poll started on Jan. 20, 1949.