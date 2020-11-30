With eye-catching wins, Spiders, Hokies play their ways into AP basketball poll

The University of Richmond will play at the College of Charleston Wednesday night as a ranked team for the first time since 2010. In the AP Top 25 Poll released Monday, the Spiders appeared at No. 19, and Virginia Tech also entered, at No. 16.
These placements in the first regular-season poll of the year were essentially rewards for eye-catching weekend victories.
Richmond (2-0) won 76-64 Sunday at Kentucky, which was No. 10. The Hokies (3-0) defeated Villanova 81-73 in overtime Saturday night in Uncasville, Conn., and Villanova entered that game ranked No. 3. Virginia Tech, which spent all of the 2018-19 season in the poll, entertains VMI on Thursday night.
Virginia (1-1) slipped from No. 4 to No. 15 following Friday's 61-60 loss to San Francisco in Uncasville, Conn. Saint Francis plays at UVA Tuesday.
The Spiders haven’t taken the floor as a ranked team since they reported to their 2010 NCAA tournament date with St. Mary's at No. 24, with a 26-8 record. In February of that season, UR was ranked No. 25 for a week, and No. 23 for a week.
Richmond was ranked No. 20 for one week during January of 1986, No. 19 and No. 17 during two weeks in December of 1958, and No. 13 and No. 17 during three weeks in January of 1955. The AP Poll started on Jan. 20, 1949.
Richmond starts four seniors and three of them – 6-foot-10 Grant Golden, 5-9 Jacob Gilyard and 6-7 Nathan Cayo – were regulars on teams that lost 20 games during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. UR rebounded to go 24-7 last year (14-4 A-10), and was picked as the favorite in this year's A-10 preseason poll.
“It’s a testament to our hard work,” said Richmond forward Nathan Cayo. “We stuck with it, pulled through it, and now we’re here.”
Chris Mooney, in his 16th year as Richmond’s coach, in the jubilant post-game locker room at Kentucky's Rupp Arena recognized those seniors who keyed the Spiders’ development.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Golden. “But like I’ve always said, we knew that if we stuck with it, and we kept our group together – we got so unlucky with injuries and transfers, and all that – we knew if we stuck with what we had, we were going to be able to do it eventually.”
Richmond was among “others receiving votes” in the AP preseason poll.
The Spiders started playing basketball in 1913 and had never beaten a Top 10 team on the road before Sunday’s victory at Kentucky, which has won eight national championships.
“You just get to play a team like Kentucky so rarely,” said Mooney. “For us to have the opportunity to play them, with a great [UR] team, is great and we seized that opportunity.”
Kentucky had 21 offensive boards in outrebounding UR 54-31, but missed 13 free throws, all 10 of its 3-point attempts, and shot 36.1%. Still, the Wildcats led 32-28 at the break after UR shot poorly in the opening 20 minutes.
“The first half, missing free throws and some easy buckets, you should be up 10,” UK coach John Calipari said on his post-game radio show. “So now all of a sudden, the second half starts and again, inexperience, missing some baskets, and [the Spiders] get up. It showed me we don’t know how to play in that kind of game."
UR led 46-44 with 11:42 left, then controlled the remainder of the game.
“You’ve got to give Richmond credit. They’re veterans. They’re experienced," said Calipari. "The shots they made late to break the game open are what experienced players do.”
The Spiders scored 48 in the second half (59.4% shooting) after scoring 28 in the first half (28.6%).
