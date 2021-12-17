With four losses already before January, UVA leans on Kihei Clark's leadership

UVA was sent to the NCAA tournament with barely any practice time and lost to Ohio in the first round.

Clark has truly seen it all during his college days and those are the experiences he’s falling back on as he’s tasked with leading this current iteration of the Cavaliers through a rocky first two months of the season.

“Kihei’s our guy. We all follow Kihei,” said sophomore forward Kadin Shedrick. “How Kihei goes, we go. He’s been positive through it all because he’s experienced the highs, winning a national championship. And this is probably the toughest of the four seasons he’s had team-wise. But he’s stuck with is.”

This is the first time since the 2013-14 that Virginia has lost four games before Jan. 1. In the seven seasons since then, UVA was a staggering 64-7 in games played in November and December.

But heading into Saturday afternoon’s home matinee against Farleigh Dickinson (0-9), the Cavaliers are just 6-4.

“It’s a long season,” Clark said after the team opened the year with a home loss to Navy on Nov. 9. “So just tell our guys to try to be confident and just try to keep working.”