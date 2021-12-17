With four losses already before January, UVA leans on Kihei Clark's leadership

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As a senior, Isaiah Wilkins’s leadership style with Virginia basketball matched his on-court personality. He was aggressive. He was loud. He was in your face.
Of course, Wilkins, now a graduate assistant at UVA, had fellow seniors Devon Hall and Jack Salt to provide the softer, more supportive aspect of leadership that year.
This season’s on-court leader, senior Kihei Clark, doesn’t have those kind of veterans around him.
“I think what’s being asked of him, leadership wise, is really difficult,” said Wilkins. “He’s the only guy with real Virginia experience. To be that lone leader is really tough.”
With the leadership role falling squarely on the 5-foot-9 point guard’s shoulders, Wilkins advice for Clark has been simple.
“The most important thing with leading is, you have to be authentic,” said Wilkins. “I think Kihei’s more like I am. That aggression and that competitiveness is his first method of leading.”
On a Virginia team full of newcomers, both young players and transfers, Clark’s experience with the Cavaliers stands out. He was a starter on the 2018-19 team that won a national championship.
He saw his 2019-20 season wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then, last year, played for a Virginia team that was sent home early from the ACC tournament due to a player’s positive test for the virus.
UVA was sent to the NCAA tournament with barely any practice time and lost to Ohio in the first round.
Clark has truly seen it all during his college days and those are the experiences he’s falling back on as he’s tasked with leading this current iteration of the Cavaliers through a rocky first two months of the season.
“Kihei’s our guy. We all follow Kihei,” said sophomore forward Kadin Shedrick. “How Kihei goes, we go. He’s been positive through it all because he’s experienced the highs, winning a national championship. And this is probably the toughest of the four seasons he’s had team-wise. But he’s stuck with is.”
This is the first time since the 2013-14 that Virginia has lost four games before Jan. 1. In the seven seasons since then, UVA was a staggering 64-7 in games played in November and December.
But heading into Saturday afternoon’s home matinee against Farleigh Dickinson (0-9), the Cavaliers are just 6-4.
“It’s a long season,” Clark said after the team opened the year with a home loss to Navy on Nov. 9. “So just tell our guys to try to be confident and just try to keep working.”
Virginia, which lost its top three scorers and six of its top eight players in terms of minutes from last year’s team, has struggled offensively.
Transfer forward Jayden Gardner, who played three productive seasons at East Carolina, has been a rugged and reliable scorer for the Cavaliers, but everything else on the offensive end of the floor has been hit or miss, with sadly for Virginia, a lot more misses.
It ranks next-to-last in the ACC in scoring, averaging 61 points per game, 12th in the 15-team league in shooting percentage (43.3%) and 13th in 3-point percentage (30.2%).
Clark’s play has been steady – his 10.7 points per game are third on the team and his 4.1 assists are second – but it’s that leadership that UVA needs the most from him through this ragged start to the season.
“That is about your leadership, your effort, your goodness to your teammates and yourself and how you go about it,” said coach Tony Bennett after team’s 52-49 loss at JMU the last time out. “I think it’s crucial."
Clark’s place in Virginia basketball history was probably cemented his rookie season, when his long pass to Mamadi Diakite set up Diakite’s buzzer-beater against Purdue, sending the Elite Eight game to overtime and keeping the team’s championship march alive.
Still, that championship came in 2019, which after all Clark has seen since feels like a lifetime ago.
“How does he want his story to end here?” said Bennett.
