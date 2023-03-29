Amid a whirlwind of reports and speculation Tuesday night in the VCU basketball Twitter-verse, Rams sophomore forward
Jalen Deloach and junior point guard Ace Baldwin appeared to react to the impending departure of head coach Mike Rhoades in real time.
Foundational pieces of VCU's current roster, Baldwin's future appeared uncertain even with Rhoades still at VCU, while Deloach's may be up in the air now that it appears the coach is on the move. Baldwin is the reigning Atlantic 10 player of the year, Deloach the top would-be-returning frontcourt player in terms of minutes played and production on both ends.
If one or both of them were to enter the transfer portal amid coaching change, much of the Rams roster could follow, initiating a complete rebuilding process under the new head coach.
Penn State's Board of Trustees posted a Wednesday meeting on a "personnel matter," perhaps signaling Mike Rhoades' departure is imminent.
Deloach tweeted a series of sad face emojis at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday night, as rumors solidified that Rhoades was set to or already had accepted the head coaching position at Penn State.
Baldwin's message was more cryptic, he tweeted a bowing emoji at 11:10 p.m., a commonly misinterpreted and variably employed symbol that sometimes refers to a dogeza, a deep bow in Japanese culture that can be used to ask for a favor, or to express an apology.
The college basketball coaching carousel can be cruel, particularly to the players it affects. Much of the time, news of a head coach's departure can leak before the coach intended and therefore before or immediately after he or she has had a chance to address their team.
When he took the head job in 2017, Rhoades became the third Rams coach in four seasons following the departures of Shaka Smart (Texas, now Marquette) and Will Wade (LSU, now McNeese State). When Wade left in 2017, similar social media buzz saw players like Justin Tillman seemingly learn their coach was leaving along with fans.
Words like stability and continuity dominated the narrative when Rhoades, an assistant under Smart during VCU’s legendary run to the 2011 Final Four and former Randolph-Macon assistant-turned-head coach (1996-2009), took the head job on Broad Street.
VCU supporters yearned for long-term commitment from their head coach while the program developed a nationwide reputation as a mid-major stepping stone.
“You look at any program that has a huge amount of success on the college level, whether it’s Gonzaga basketball or Alabama football, continuity is important,” said VCU director of athletics Ed McLaughlin in 2017 following Rhoades’ introduction.
“Continuity to do things at a really high level is critically important. Mike made it clear from the first two or three minutes we talked this is the place he wants to be forever.”
PHOTOS: VCU beats Saint Louis 79-67 and claims the A-10 regular-season tittle
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) and Saint Louis center Mouhamadou Cissé (35) go for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) goes up for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) goes up for two as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) grabs a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) goes up for two as VCU forward David Shriver (35) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn celebrates during Rams’ A-10 clinching victory over Saint Louis. He was among six double-figure scorers for VCU.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) makes a pass as VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) defend during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates his dunk during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates with forward Jamir Watkins (0) after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU player hoist the A-10 trophy after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates with one of his coaches after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates his dunk during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) blocks a Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) shot during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU player celebrates with fans after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates after dunking during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates after beating St. Louis Billikens in an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates with VCU guard Josh Banks (33) after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) goes up for two as VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two past Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU player hoist the A-10 trophy after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates with forward Jamir Watkins (0) after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU players, including Ace Baldwin (center) and Jamir Watkins (0), celebrate after beating Saint Louis at the Siegel Center to win the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship. It’s the Rams’ first A-10 regular-season title since 2018-19.
SHABAN ATHUMAN photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates with teammates after beating St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jalen DeLoach scores 2 of his 14 points during the first half. DeLoach 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Brandon Johns Jr. (right) steals the ball from Saint Louis’ Javonte Perkins. Johns finished with 11 points, one of six VCU players to score in double figures. He also had 3 of the Rams’ 14 steals.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jayden Nunn steals the ball from Saint Louis' Larry Hughes Jr. Nunn scored 12 points.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Josh Banks (33) fouls Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) as he tries for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) gets trapped by the Saint Louis defense during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) blocks a VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) two point attempt during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) shoots as VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) defends with help from forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) waits to be introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) steals the ball from Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) goes up for two as Saint Louis center Mouhamadou Cissé (35) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) steals the ball from Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) shoots over Saint Louis player Javonte Perkins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford walks to his bench during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) blocks a VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) two point attempt during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) fouls Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) as he tries to go for two during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) geos up for two as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch as VCU is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Saint Louis guard Larry Hughes Jr. (2) loses the ball as VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) goes up for two as Saint Louis forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Saint Louis forward Jake Forrester (10) during a NCAA basketball game between VCU Rams and St. Louis Billikens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH