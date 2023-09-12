Running back Nick Hale let it be known during a Tuesday morning interview that he believes Randolph-Macon has “the best offensive line in the country.”

Hyperbole? Probably. There are approximately 250 NCAA Division III football teams.

Fraternal pride? Probably. Hale, who has rushed for 224 yards on just 19 carries (11.8 per attempt) in two games, is the twin brother of Yellow Jackets’ starting center Matt Hale. Both are fifth-year seniors from Vinton.

R-MC is 2-0, ranked No. 12 in the D3football.com Top 25. The Yellow Jackets have scored at least 50 points in each of their first two games for the first time in program history. They beat Catholic 59-14 last Saturday after opening with a 51-9 victory at North Carolina Wesleyan.

“It’s in most part due to the offensive line,” said Hale, the 5-foot-8, 200-pound ball carrier. “We just really pride ourselves in pounding the rock.”

His brother, Matt, is 6-2 and 280 pounds. The Yellow Jackets average 606 yards, and they pumped the brakes. R-MC led 31-0 at North Carolina Wesleyan at halftime, and 42-7 at the break against Catholic.

Offense has not been an issue for the Yellow Jackets, coached by Pedro Arruza for the 20th season, through an extended period. They have scored at least 30 points in each of their past 20 games, the longest stretch in program history.

In two games, R-MC has rushed for 693 yards.

That running production and other aspects of R-MC’s operation benefit greatly from unprecedented experience. R-MC has 40 seniors, and 18 of them are fifth-year players who chose to return to their DIII non-scholarship status at the Ashland school in response to the NCAA pandemic allowance that permits a bonus season of eligibility.

“Those first three, four weeks after (last) season, I was kind of up in the air about coming back for a fifth year. I’m not going to lie,” said Hale. “But after taking Christmas break away from football, I really kind of realized I wanted to come back.

“This is my last opportunity to play collegiate football. I really couldn’t pass that up.”

Even sweltering dog days of August practice sessions were delightful for Hale, who said, “Camp is the best time of year. It’s football 24-7. Can’t get much better than that.”

There was another motivating factor to return, according to Hale. He and the other players who came back for fifth years were disappointed that the Yellow Jackets fell at Delaware Valley 39-32 in the second round of the 2022 Division III playoffs after capturing 11 wins for the first time in program history (11-1).

“New year, new team … I’m so happy that I came back,” said Hale. “I’m so proud of what this team has done so far. The younger guys have come in and really bought in to what we’re trying to do here at Randolph-Macon. We can’t do what we need to do without those guys really buying in and following our lead.”

Hale’s leadership role in college began taking shape on defense. He starred as a linebacker and running back at William Byrd High. As a freshman at R-MC, Hale was moved from running back to linebacker, the position at which he completed that season.

Arruza and Hale subsequently discussed where he should play thereafter and “we came to the conclusion that running back would be that spot. I think it’s panned out pretty well,” said Hale.

He has gained 1,733 career yards and scored 24 touchdowns heading into Saturday’s date at Southern Virginia (0-2). Following that game, R-MC kicks off its seven-game Old Dominion Athletic Conference schedule.

In the league's preseason poll, Randolph-Macon was the unanimous choice to repeat as ODAC champion. Conference coaches voted. The Yellow Jackets last year were 7-0 in ODAC competition and won their 13th league championship, the most in conference history.

R-MC is among a group of six DIII programs with nine or more wins in each of the last four full seasons (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022).

