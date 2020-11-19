With his family behind him, former Hopewell star Ronnie Walker gets his shot at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE – There isn’t the same roar from the crowd these days at Scott Stadium. With attendance limited to just the families of players and staff, Virginia home games have taken on a quieter and more personal feel.

So this past Saturday, when running back Ronnie Walker got the first carry of his UVA career, it wasn’t hard to pick out his mother’s voice cheering from the stands.

“Just hearing her, it made me feel like I was in high school again,” the former Hopewell High School star said this week.

Walker transferred to Virginia from Indiana in the offseason. His family, he told the NCAA, was the reason why. His mother is raising his two younger brothers and was still making the more-than-eight-hour drive to Bloomington, Ind., for his games with the Hoosiers.

His grandmother, a breast cancer survivor who battles breathing issues and lupus, increasingly needed help at home. She also tries to attend Walker’s games, though that too is proving more and more difficult. Last season, when Indiana played at Penn State, she struggled so much with her breathing on the walk to the stadium, ushers escorted her to a seat on the PSU side, rather than having her go all the way to the visiting fans section.