With interception versus VMI, James Madison cornerback Wesley McCormick took advantage of big opportunity

Lined up one-on-one with VMI receiver Jakob Herres, James Madison cornerback Wesley McCormick figured what was next.
The Keydets drove to the JMU 4 yard line early in the teams’ FCS playoff first-round matchup at Bridgeforth Stadium this past Saturday. And, on third down, Herres — a matchup challenge at 6-4 and 211 pounds — was split out to the left of the formation by himself.
McCormick knew that, in the red zone, VMI liked to do that, and take shots to Herres in the end zone on fade routes. He thought the same thing might be coming, covering Herres on the third-down play. Still, he didn’t want to guess, and let the play unfold for a moment.
When McCormick saw Herres take an outside release, slanting toward the edge of the sideline for the fade route, he tried to get hands on him.
“And then just turned around and tried to find the football,” McCormick said Wednesday.
That he did. The ball was lofted over Herres’ head and McCormick disengaged from the receiver to make what was his second interception this season. And it was a major one in that moment, helping the Dukes stunt the Keydets’ early momentum in an eventual 31-24 victory.
With that, top-ranked JMU (6-0) moved on to the FCS playoff quarterfinals, where it will host seventh-ranked North Dakota (5-1) at 6 p.m. on Sunday night.
“I think they're a very good opponent,” McCormick said of North Dakota. “So we just got to make sure we're ready for it all."
McCormick’s interception was the first of three total JMU recorded Saturday. The senior from Germantown, Md., also had an interception in the third quarter of the Dukes’ win at Elon in March when, after trailing 17-3, they shut out the Phoenix in the second half to win 20-17.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti has witnessed game-by-game improvement from McCormick this spring. The 5-11, 200-pounder is now a veteran for the Dukes’ defense, one of just three starters they returned on that side of the ball this season, after he became a full-time starter for the first time as a junior in 2019, Cignetti’s first season.
“The more he's played, the more confident he's become,” Cignetti said of McCormick.
One of Cignetti’s hires upon arrival at JMU was cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett. And Birkett, McCormick said, has developed the Dukes’ entire cornerbacks room in a tremendous way.
A benefit, McCormick believes, is that Birkett played the position himself, a co-MVP at Rhode Island and then part of a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title-winning team at Edinboro (Pa.) University.
Birkett is patient, and an effective explainer, McCormick said. In turn, McCormick feels the area he’s improved the most the past couple of years is in his technique.
That paid off on the Saturday interception.
"Stay square at the line of scrimmage. Don't overplay it,” McCormick said, describing the technique of that play. “Wait until he commits. Try to get hands on the receiver. And once you realize the route, get your head around and try to find the football.”
North Dakota, though a run-oriented squad averaging 195.5 yards a game on the ground, has gotten 202.5 passing yards a game from redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster. As Cignetti described, the Fighting Hawks will run first, then take their shots downfield.
They have a pair of 6-4, 215-pound receivers in Garett Maag (19 catches, 436 yards, two touchdowns) and Jake Richter (11 catches, 155 yards, one touchdown). Bo Belquist, 6-1 and 175 pounds, has 25 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns.
The Dukes, Cignetti said, will have to be able to handle the plays North Dakota runs to targets in space off of its runs.
“And then do a good job of covering them down the field when they take their shots, Cignetti said. “And I'm confident in our guys' ability to do that.”
Speaking on what he’s shown personally this year, McCormick said that, in different games, different opportunities present themselves.
A big opportunity came his way against VMI, and he grabbed it.
“You just got to go out with the same focus, same mindset, each and every week and let the plays come to you,” McCormick said.
