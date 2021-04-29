With interception versus VMI, James Madison cornerback Wesley McCormick took advantage of big opportunity

Lined up one-on-one with VMI receiver Jakob Herres, James Madison cornerback Wesley McCormick figured what was next.

The Keydets drove to the JMU 4 yard line early in the teams’ FCS playoff first-round matchup at Bridgeforth Stadium this past Saturday. And, on third down, Herres — a matchup challenge at 6-4 and 211 pounds — was split out to the left of the formation by himself.

McCormick knew that, in the red zone, VMI liked to do that, and take shots to Herres in the end zone on fade routes. He thought the same thing might be coming, covering Herres on the third-down play. Still, he didn’t want to guess, and let the play unfold for a moment.

When McCormick saw Herres take an outside release, slanting toward the edge of the sideline for the fade route, he tried to get hands on him.

“And then just turned around and tried to find the football,” McCormick said Wednesday.

That he did. The ball was lofted over Herres’ head and McCormick disengaged from the receiver to make what was his second interception this season. And it was a major one in that moment, helping the Dukes stunt the Keydets’ early momentum in an eventual 31-24 victory.