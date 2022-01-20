With jersey retirement, loyalty between Treveon Graham, VCU will be personified

Early in Treveon Graham’s career at VCU, those around him saw his potential even when he didn’t necessarily see it in himself.
Graham was a self-described late bloomer — he didn’t play varsity basketball in high school until his junior year. VCU, though, jumped in early. And Graham, a native of Temple Hills, Md., chose the Rams over Cleveland State.
Despite VCU’s belief in him, Graham’s own confidence wasn’t there yet as a freshman.
The coaching staff, however, drilled into Graham’s head the potential he had to be the player he went on to become. As did teammates, led by roommates Darius Theus and Briante Weber.
Their faith in Graham lifted his confidence. That, backed by his own work ethic, set the stage for a breakout sophomore season. And Graham never looked back.
“I thank them a lot for just having that confidence in me,” Graham said Thursday.
Every day he woke up, Graham tried to figure out how he could be the best he could be for his team. And by the time he was done, then, he had a body of work that put him among the greats in VCU history.
Graham helped the Rams to the NCAA tournament each of his four years in Richmond, and he was VCU’s leading scorer his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
He finished second in program history in scoring, behind just Eric Maynor, at 1,882 points.
He brought to fruition what his coaches and teammates envisioned, and his place in program lore will be recognized formally Saturday, when his No. 21 jersey is retired before VCU’s game against Saint Joseph’s, hung from the Siegel Center rafters.
And it’ll be a mark of the belief the school has always had.
“It made me feel like I made the right decision,” Graham said, of when he found out that his jersey would be retired. “A lot of people said I could've gone different places, because of how I played, or whatever. I've always been loyal.
“And then just being able to get my jersey retired just shows that I was correct, that they are just as loyal to me as I was to them.”
VCU coach Mike Rhoades can remember when he first saw it in Graham.
Rhoades, the Rams’ current head coach, was a member of coach Shaka Smart’s staff from 2009-14, before he was hired as the coach at Rice. That included Graham’s recruiting process and the first three seasons of Graham’s VCU career, which spanned from 2011-15.
Mike Jones, now the coach at UNC Greensboro, was also part of the VCU staff when Graham was being recruited — Jones identified Graham first. Then the rest of the staff watched tape of Graham — “and we all really liked him,” Rhoades said.
Rhoades went to see Graham play at a camp in Pennsylvania. He arrived early, and followed Graham from station to station.
“I just watched him do everything,” Rhoades said. “And some guys in the station work — because most coaches don't show up until the games — some guys are just going through the motions. Tre, he was a dog just in the drills. He was going to work.
“And I remember calling Shaka, I said, 'You need to get up here and see this kid. This is our type of guy.’”
Smart arrived the next day, and VCU was all in on Graham. That paid dividends, too. What separated VCU from Cleveland State, for him, was that VCU always seemed interested. Members of the staff always seemed to be around to watch him play.
Then, when Graham visited campus, they made him feel like family. And it became a done deal.
As a freshman, Graham played in all 36 of VCU’s games, averaging 7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game. Then, boosted by those around him, Graham grew into a player who got his first starting nod starting as a sophomore. And he went on to start each of the 102 games he played his sophomore through senior years.
He averaged 16 points and 6.7 rebounds his final three seasons, and was an Atlantic 10 all-conference first pick as both a junior and senior.
Rhoades said he considers Graham a great example of doing things the right way at VCU.
“He led by example,” Rhoades said. “He was absolutely a blast to coach. He worked really hard on his game, but he loved VCU basketball and loved his teammates.”
The moment Graham considers the biggest of his career probably comes as no surprise: the 3-pointer he hit with 1.4 seconds to go to put 14th-ranked VCU ahead in a 59-56 win at No. 25 VCU his junior year.
But No. 2 in Graham’s mind was a game the previous season, when VCU played Duke in the Battle 4 Atlantis. It was a Rams loss, but an exchange he had with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski hit him.
“I was able to talk with him afterwards, and he gave me a lot of confidence, just how I played and letting me know that I'm on the right track,” Graham said. “And one day, he said, I would make money playing this game. And that really also grew my confidence up, hearing that from him.”
Asked about his legacy at VCU, Graham said he always tried to move the right way. He wasn’t the talkative person on the team — that was Weber’s role, he said with a chuckle. But he wanted to show everyone what it looked like to be a professional, win or loss.
“What it looked like to work harder,” Graham said. “What it looked like to conquer adversity. Like those things, I wanted people to look at me and say, 'Ok, that's how that's done.’”
After VCU, an undrafted Graham went on to play in 180 NBA games from 2016-20, with the Hornets, Nets, Timberwolves and Hawks. That Graham reached that level was never a surprise, Rhoades said, because of his work ethic and his talent.
Graham, though, suffered a left Achilles injury playing with Team USA in an AmeriCup qualifying game in Puerto Rico in February 2021. The 28 year old hasn’t played over the past year, but he has recovered and said he feels great now. His goal is to try to get back into the NBA.
He planned to travel to Richmond on Thursday, and was looking forward to spending a few days around VCU around his jersey retirement Saturday, which is scheduled to begin about 15 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. tipoff against the Hawks.
When Graham looks back, he believes he wouldn’t have the life he has now without VCU. The school helped him become both the man and the player he is today. He met his wife, Melisa, because he was at VCU, he said — she attended Virginia State.
“I give VCU everything I have,” Graham said, “just because I feel like they changed my life for the better."
And for what Graham gave VCU, his name will now hang above the Siegel Center forever.
