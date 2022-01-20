With jersey retirement, loyalty between Treveon Graham, VCU will be personified

Rhoades went to see Graham play at a camp in Pennsylvania. He arrived early, and followed Graham from station to station.

“I just watched him do everything,” Rhoades said. “And some guys in the station work — because most coaches don't show up until the games — some guys are just going through the motions. Tre, he was a dog just in the drills. He was going to work.

“And I remember calling Shaka, I said, 'You need to get up here and see this kid. This is our type of guy.’”

Smart arrived the next day, and VCU was all in on Graham. That paid dividends, too. What separated VCU from Cleveland State, for him, was that VCU always seemed interested. Members of the staff always seemed to be around to watch him play.

Then, when Graham visited campus, they made him feel like family. And it became a done deal.

As a freshman, Graham played in all 36 of VCU’s games, averaging 7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game. Then, boosted by those around him, Graham grew into a player who got his first starting nod starting as a sophomore. And he went on to start each of the 102 games he played his sophomore through senior years.