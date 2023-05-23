CHARLOTTESVILLE – For Virginia lacrosse, making amends for last season’s painful ending did not just mean getting back to the NCAA quarterfinals. The Cavaliers were working to get back to the sport’s final weekend.

And now that they are there?

“We won’t be satisfied until we win it all,” said senior faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla, who scored a goal, had an assist and won 50% of the draws in Saturday’s win over Georgetown.

Last season’s blowout loss to Maryland in the tournament quarterfinals gave UVa a clear picture how it did not want this year to end. But the team can look to the 2019 and 2021 national championships as the road map of how it would like things to go.

“That was devastating. We had never lost in the playoffs,” said LaSalla, who had been part of nine straight NCAA tournament wins before the Maryland loss. “Having that, just getting blown out by Maryland — I had a terrible day — just a lot to sit on the whole year. We got right back to the same point here and that was kind of the message. At this point, we were no better than that team last year. We had to prove it.”

LaSalla is one of seven players who chose to come back to UVa for a fifth year following last year’s early exit. That list also includes Jeff Conner, Payton Cormier, Xander Dickson, Grayson Sallade, Cade Saustad and Evan Zinn.

Now, last year’s loss is squarely behind the group. It has returned to the final four and relegated that painful ending to a distant memory. Ahead, looms a third matchup with fellow ACC squad Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are the No. 3 seed and have lost twice already this year to the second-seeded Cavaliers, 15-10 in South Bend, Ind. on March 25 and 12-8 in Charlottesville on April 30.

The chance for a third national title in the last four years certainly ramps up the pressure on UVa in some regards. But Virginia’s veterans said being a win away from the final four might have been the most pressure-packed situation.

“I think leading up to this game, you realize that maybe the quarterfinals is the most stressful game because you want to get to the final four and have the whole experience,” Shellenberger said after the Georgetown win. “You just have a greater appreciation for it. Freshman year, all of a sudden you win four games and you’re the national champions. You think it’s really easy and it’s going to be like that every year. Then you lose by 10 goals last year and you realize how much you can’t take it for granted and how much you have to appreciate the moment.”

For junior defender Cole Kastner, losing in the quarters last season meant that a freshman class did not get the same level of postseason he did his first year at Virginia. Kastner recalled the confident smile on the face of former teammate Kyle Kology during the 2021 final four.

It is a smile Kastner said he now realizes was simultaneously infusing younger teammates with confidence while masking Kology’s own nerves before a big game. And it is a smile Kastner is looking forward to flashing to his younger teammates this weekend.

Second-seed Virginia advances to NCAA lacrosse final four with 17-14 win over Georgetown Second-seeded Virginia pulled away from seventh-seeded Georgetown for a 17-14 quarterfinal win at the University at Albany’s Casey Stadium on Saturday. UVa is headed back to the final four.

He did not get that chance last season.

“Last year, one of the most devastating parts of having a second round exit was that those first years who came here to win and have a final four experience and have that championship experience didn’t get that,” Kastner said. “I know my goal is to leave this place better than I found it. It’s hard to do when we’ve had so much success.”

For LaSalla and a handful of other Cavaliers playing their final season of college eligibility, there was an added pressure that will carry over into Saturday’s national semifinal.

“If we lose, that’s it. My Virginia career is over,” LaSalla said. “There’s definitely that in the back of my mind.”

