Ryan Odom hurled a strike down the middle as thousands filed into their seats at the Diamond on Tuesday night to see No. 8-ranked Virginia baseball roll past VCU 19-6 in an intrastate matchup heavy with local talent and connections.

Odom, the new VCU basketball coach and former Hampden-Sydney 3-point king, didn't look out of place standing on the mound with a baseball in his hand. As the coach at UMBC, he threw out the first pitch at Camden Yards for a couple Orioles games.

So it was a quick stride and fire for an accurate delivery to get things underway between the Cavaliers and Rams.

In the couple weeks leading up to the game, Virginia shortstop and 2021 co-All-Metro player of the year Griff O'Ferrall had been texting with VCU starting pitcher and former St. Christopher's teammate Cam Nuckols.

Nuckols jokingly asked O'Ferrall, UVA's leadoff man, to go easy on him on the first pitch of the game. O'Ferrall took it, but hit a sharp single to right field later in the at-bat.

"That was awesome, I talked to him before the game and were just kinda reminiscing about high school," O'Ferrall said. "It was really cool to face him."

With that, the Cavaliers (32-6) were off and running, and they didn't look back in a game VCU (19-18) never led. Junior catcher and top MLB draft prospect Kyle Teel smacked a no-doubt homer to right-center to score O'Ferrall and make it 2-0 in the top of the first.

Then UVA, currently with the second-best record in the ACC at 12-6, piled on seven runs in the second inning to chase Nuckols and put the outcome to rest with a 9-0 lead. With the win, the 'Hoos remained undefeated on nonconference play.

Junior third baseman Jake Gelof punctuated the big inning with a moonshot of a three-run homer to straightaway center field. He finished with five RBIs. Sophomore first baseman Ethan Anderson could do no wrong at the plate, he finished with five hits, all for extra bases (three doubles, two home runs) with three runs driven in and four runs scored.

Gelof's home run gave O'Ferrall his second run scored after the former Saint picked up an RBI on a hit-by-pitch earlier in the frame. O'Ferrall grew up going to Richmond Braves and Flying Squirrels games, and had a strong cheering contingent in the stands.

He finished 3-for-3 with the RBI and three runs scored.

"It's a really cool environment," said O'Ferrall, who's played at the Diamond before in high school. "Every time you can plan here it's pretty special."

When asked what's got the Cavaliers, winners of eight of their last 10 who've reached as high as No. 5 in the national rankings, in such a groove, O'Ferrall said collective support and chemistry have been key.

"We're doing a really good job of picking each other up. Obviously, in baseball, things are going to go wrong throughout the game," he said.

"And I think we've done a really good job of if somebody makes a mistake, doesn't do what we're supposed to, the next guy picks him up. Through a nine-inning game, that helps us a lot.

"The group as a whole, we've got really great chemistry. Everyone gets along super well and works really hard. When you're in the trenches working with everyone that hard every day, you guys believe in each other. And I think that's what we've got going right now."

For VCU, the game was a bit of a microcosm of the season to this point. The Rams can score runs aplenty, and showed as much against strong ACC pitching with 12 hits and three runs apiece in the third and ninth innings.

Junior designated hitter Will Carlone homered, doubled and drove in four runs. Junior right fielder Cooper Benzin had four hits including a double, scored two runs and drove in another.

VCU can flash the leather too, as the Rams played errorless defense including a few plus putouts from junior shortstop William Bean and junior catcher Nic Ericsson.

But their pitching has been the Achilles' heel. Nuckols took the loss and the Rams went through six arms on Tuesday, with only the last of them, freshman Brian Curley, coming away unscathed with a scoreless top of the ninth.

"The atmosphere was great, obviously I wish we would have performed a little better but hey, give Virginia credit, they got a really good ball club, top to bottom," said first-year VCU coach and former Clemson assistant Bradley LeCroy.

"They threw some really good arms at us. I thought our guys competed offensively. We just didn't make the pitches we needed to."

LeCroy said his pitching staff has particularly struggled in its mid-week games with a lack of depth compounded by injuries.

The Rams have tried saving their top arms for the weekend, so it's been trial by fire for some inexperienced hurlers during the week. At 5-4 in the Atlantic 10, good for a three-way tie for fourth place, VCU still has every chance to make noise in conference play.

But of paramount importance is finding more consistency on the mound.

"I really don't have any complaints offensively. We're scoring a lot of runs, getting on-base. And we're playing really good defense," LeCroy said.

"We've just got to continue to improve on the mound. The guys are working extremely hard. Hopefully it'll come soon. They're a great group."

The Rams travel to George Washington for a three-game series this weekend before returning home for another intrastate Tuesday tilt with Old Dominion. Virginia is at Notre Dame this weekend before hosting Liberty next Tuesday.

Today in sports history: April 19 1986: Michael Spinks wins split decision against Larry Holmes to retain heavyweight title 1991: Evander Holyfield retains world heavyweight title with decision over George Foreman 1992: Michael Jordan wins his sixth straight NBA scoring title 1998: Michael Jordan scores 44 to secure his 10th NBA scoring title 2009: Rafael Nadal wins fifth straight Monte Carlo Masters title 2017: Rockets, James Harden overcome 51 points from OKC's Russell Westbrook