With much talent returning, Virginia lacrosse could be a contender for a national title 3-peat

Senior defender and captain John Fox is among a group of seniors who have not yet decided if they’ll return.

Payton Cormier, the team’s leading scorer, and Cade Saustad, its top defender, are both sophomores.

And the list goes on. Faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla and midfielder Jeff Conner are juniors, as are defensive midfielders Grayson Sallade and Chris Merle, who emerged for the team during the championship run. Cole Kastner, who at 6-foot-7 may also walk on for the school’s basketball team, became a star defender in the second half of the year.

In all, seven of the 10 players who started the championship game are expected back as Virginia attempts to become the first team since Princeton in 1996-98 to win three straight national titles.

Before the 2020 season, Tiffany laid out just how difficult repeating as champions is, pointing out how relatively few Division I teams in lacrosse, basketball and football have been able to do it over the past two decades.

If he investigates similar history for three-peats, he’ll found evidence that it’s doable even harder to come by.

Before Bill Tierney’s Princeton dynasty, only Syracuse from 1998-90 and Johns Hopkins from 1978-80 captured three championships in a row.