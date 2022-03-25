With national title, R-MC joined exclusive Virginia club. Can you name members?

Randolph-Macon joined an exclusive Virginia club last weekend by winning the NCAA Division III men’s basketball championship. Remember the previous NCAA basketball champions from the state?

Division I men

2019 – Virginia (35-3, coach Tony Bennett): This story of redemption started in 2018, when the Cavaliers, as the No. 1 seed overall, lost to 16-seed UMBC by 20 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. UVA bounced back the next year and defeated Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime to win the national championship in Minneapolis. Bennett’s team was led by guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, and forward DeAndre Hunter. “After last year, they all had to deal with their own stuff, and the opinion of others, and come together, and they were just a joy to coach,” said the coach.

Division II men

2005 – Virginia Union (30-4, coach Dave Robbins): The Panthers traveled to Grand Forks, N.D., to win their third national championship. Luqman Jaaber played maturely as VUU’s point guard, which made sense. He was 24 and married, with three children. Antwan Walton scored 19 with 11 rebounds and delivered the go-ahead basket to help Virginia Union hold off Bryant 63-58 for the title.

1992 – Virginia Union (30-3, coach Dave Robbins): VUU featured twin towers. Reggie Jones, 6-foot-8, scored 19, and 6-9 Derrick Johnson had 17, leading the Panthers over Bridgeport 100-75. Johnson blocked six shots in the first half to set the tone in Springfield, Mass.

1980 – Virginia Union (26-4, coach Dave Robbins): The Panthers were led by 6-1 guard Keith Valentine and 6-6 center Larry Holmes. VUU won its last 13 games. In the final two, in Springfield, Mass., Union hit 42 of 47 from the free-throw line. The Panthers defeated Florida Southern 78-71 before beating New York Tech 80-74 for the national title.

1975 – Old Dominion (25-6, coach Sonny Allen): ODU won the school’s first national title by beating New Orleans 76-74 in Evansville, Ind. The season started with a 90-69 loss to Dayton, but the Monarchs, led by guards Oliver Purnell and Joey Caruthers, and center Wilson Washington, got rolling behind Allen’s fast-break offense.

1972 – Roanoke (28-4, coach Charles Moir): The “Murderous Maroons” handled Akron 84-72 in the title game in Evansville, Ind., and shooting guard Hal Johnston, a Salem resident, was the star. He averaged 23 points in Roanoke’s last three wins, and was known as ‘Hal-lelujah’ for his clutch play in big games.

Division III men

2022 - Randolph-Macon (33-1, coach Josh Merkel): The Yellow Jackets mauled opponents for almost all of the season, and did the same to Elmhurst in the NCAA championship game in Fort Wayne, Ind., winning 75-45. Star guard Buzz Anthony, R-MC’s leader for multiple seasons, led with 14 points. The Yellow Jackets’ only loss was a 77-76 OT setback on Nov. 28 at Christopher Newport.

2006 - Virginia Wesleyan (30-3, coach Dave Macedo): The Marlins defeated Randolph-Macon 81-78 in overtime in the ODAC championship game to clinch their second consecutive league title. Against Wittenberg in the NCAA title game, TonTon Balenga hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with two seconds left for the 59-56 win in Salem. That was Virginia Wesleyan’s only lead of the game.

Division I women

1985 – Old Dominion (31-3, coach Marianne Stanley): Georgia led the Monarchs 31-22 in the title game in Austin, Texas, and then ODU’s rebounding took over. The Monarchs, who won 70-65, outrebounded Georgia 57-30, and were led by 6-2 Tracy Claxton (17 points, 20 rebounds) and 6-3 Medina Dixon (18 points, 15 rebounds. ODU grabbed 30 offensive rebounds.

Division II women

1988 – Hampton (33-1, coach James Sweat): Jacqueline Dolberry starred for the Lady Pirates, and she finished her career with 2,645 points. The four-time All-CIAA performer and three-time CIAA player of the year also blocked 137 shots, collected 1,252 rebounds, and had 449 assists.

1983 – Virginia Union (27-2, coach Louis Hearn): First-year coach Hearn never saw any of his players perform in high school. Instead, he depended on recommendations from VUU alumni and friends. Union may have had the nation's best point guard in Maria Nicholson. The primary scorer was Barvenia Wooten (17.4 ppg).