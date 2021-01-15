With No. 12 Clemson back from its pause, defensive showdown looms for No. 18 UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE – No team in the ACC has been better defensively so far this college basketball season than Brad Brownell’s Clemson club. But as No. 12 Tigers returned from a COVID-19-forced pause to prepare for Saturday’s game against 18th-ranked Virginia – the team normally atop the defensive metrics – Brownell said he’d be happy to a win the matchup in any fashion.
“If it wants to be a shootout and we win 100-99, I’ll take it,” Brownell said Friday. “If we win 24-23 I’ll take that too.”
So does Brownell think the two teams, who rank first and second in the conference in scoring defense, might produce a high-scoring affair with either reaching triple-digit points?
“Probably not,” Brownell acknowledged. “I would bet the under.”
That’s a smart bet considering Virginia won last year’s game 51-44 in Charlottesville, and neither team has scored more than 64 points in any of the last four meetings, all UVA victories. In all, the Cavaliers (8-2, 4-0 ACC) have won 10 in a row over Clemson, a streak that dates back to 2013.
Still, this season, Brownell’s Tigers (9-1, 3-1) are the highest-ranked ACC team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, lead the conference in scoring defense at 57.6 points per game, and lead the nation in defensive efficiency. Their only loss came on Dec. 16 at No. 20 Virginia Tech, 66-60.
“They're athletic and they're real tough and physical,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett after his team’s home win over Notre Dame on Wednesday. “I've always been impressed. I think Brad (Brownell) does a great job. They play hard defensively. They're on the glass. He's just a good coach and you’ve got to be ready. They make you earn what you get.”
Virginia has won four straight since getting waxed 98-75 by No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 26 in Texas, holding those four ACC foes to just 58.8 points per game.
Brownell said much of UVA’s defensive improvement over the recent stretch stems from simply the experience of playing together, which has also allowed Bennett to key in on which personnel groupings work best together running his trademark pack-line defense.
“Tony seems to have figured it out,” said Brownell. “They’re kind of settling into a groove.”
But Brownell was quick to caution against labeling the Cavaliers a system team, noting the caliber of players Bennett can deploy to play one-on-one defense within his scheme and the increased offensive versatility this year’s Virginia team displays.
“I think sometimes people don’t realize how good the Virginia players are,” said Brownell. “He’s got a lot of guys in the NBA. He’s a hall of fame coach, but their individual personnel is usually better than some people realize.”
Adding to Brownell’s challenge against the Cavaliers is the fact that his program shut down last week on Thursday after a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent contact tracing impact. The Tigers postponed games at North Carolina on Tuesday and home against Syracuse on Saturday.
They’ve won their last four games, but haven’t played since a Jan. 5 home win over North Carolina State.
The players returned for some limited skill work on Tuesday, then resumed practicing on Wednesday, though Brownell himself had to sit out the team’s sessions that day and Thursday. He watched those over Zoom and planned to be back at practice Friday.
“Honestly, Wednesday wasn’t very good,” said Brownell. “Watched it on zoom and guys were not in very good shape. You could tell they’d been off for two or three days. … I think it was fatigue the first practice. We turned the ball over a lot as we got tired. That was the first real physical work we’d done since Thursday of the week before.”
Brownell said he was encouraged that Thursday’s practice was sharper, and hoped his team would remain on that trajectory of improvement going into the meeting with UVA.
