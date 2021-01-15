With No. 12 Clemson back from its pause, defensive showdown looms for No. 18 UVA

Adding to Brownell’s challenge against the Cavaliers is the fact that his program shut down last week on Thursday after a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent contact tracing impact. The Tigers postponed games at North Carolina on Tuesday and home against Syracuse on Saturday.

They’ve won their last four games, but haven’t played since a Jan. 5 home win over North Carolina State.

The players returned for some limited skill work on Tuesday, then resumed practicing on Wednesday, though Brownell himself had to sit out the team’s sessions that day and Thursday. He watched those over Zoom and planned to be back at practice Friday.

“Honestly, Wednesday wasn’t very good,” said Brownell. “Watched it on zoom and guys were not in very good shape. You could tell they’d been off for two or three days. … I think it was fatigue the first practice. We turned the ball over a lot as we got tired. That was the first real physical work we’d done since Thursday of the week before.”

Brownell said he was encouraged that Thursday’s practice was sharper, and hoped his team would remain on that trajectory of improvement going into the meeting with UVA.