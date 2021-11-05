With open date, UVA focused on fixing its struggling defense

The coach defended the defensive approach, even on the heels of his team’s 66-49 loss at BYU last weekend, noting it’s a progressive way to combat the evolution of single-back, pass-heavy offenses in the sport.

“It’s specific to college football. It’s specific to our team. It’s specific to our personnel,” said Mendenhall. “When you do that, there’s innovation and risk that goes with it. Usually, the more conventional you are, kind of the more average you are. It’s really picking what fits our players. And then you have to assess is it working and if it’s not, then make the adjustments needed and that’s happening weekly. It’s gotten well enough to get to that last game we just saw. Did certainly not work well in that game.”

Mendenhall said the move has had the desired impact.

“A year ago, especially in the COVID year, we weren’t playing especially well in the secondary and a lot of big plays were happening there and those plays are down significantly as well as the yards through the air,” said Mendenhall. “We’ve addressed that part pretty well. Now it’s assessing and getting the run part dialed in.”

A year ago, UVA allowed 37 plays of 30 yards or longer in its 10 games, the most in Power Five football and the second most in FBS. Of those, 29 game via the pass.