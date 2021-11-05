With open date, UVA focused on fixing its struggling defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Mandy Alonso returned to Virginia for an extra football season eager to erase the sting of last year’s disappointing 5-5 showing. At 6-3 and with the ACC Coastal Division title there for the taking, Alonso’s senior season could do just that.
But, first, UVA will need to fix its struggling defense.
“I have a lot of pride in how we play and what we put on film,” said Alonso. “Whenever we take a loss like we did last week, it hurts.”
Still smarting from allowing 66 points in a loss at BYU and with a week off before hosting Notre Dame, Virginia’s defense got back to work this week, trying to correct assignment and alignment errors that have led to big plays, improve its running defense and increase the pressure it’s getting on opposing quarterbacks.
“I think we have a lot of things to work on,” said senior safety Joey Blount. “It’s not just one thing.”
Saturday night at BYU, missed tackles became a major issue for the first time this season as the Cougars racked up 734 yards and scored four long touchdowns.
“Accountability has to be throughout the whole defense, including myself,” said Blount. “I missed a ton of tackles that I wish I could get back on key downs.”
During Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall's weekly radio show, a fan in attendance questioned Mendenhall on his decision to play more 3-3-5 defense and dial back on blitzes this season.
The coach defended the defensive approach, even on the heels of his team’s 66-49 loss at BYU last weekend, noting it’s a progressive way to combat the evolution of single-back, pass-heavy offenses in the sport.
“It’s specific to college football. It’s specific to our team. It’s specific to our personnel,” said Mendenhall. “When you do that, there’s innovation and risk that goes with it. Usually, the more conventional you are, kind of the more average you are. It’s really picking what fits our players. And then you have to assess is it working and if it’s not, then make the adjustments needed and that’s happening weekly. It’s gotten well enough to get to that last game we just saw. Did certainly not work well in that game.”
Mendenhall said the move has had the desired impact.
“A year ago, especially in the COVID year, we weren’t playing especially well in the secondary and a lot of big plays were happening there and those plays are down significantly as well as the yards through the air,” said Mendenhall. “We’ve addressed that part pretty well. Now it’s assessing and getting the run part dialed in.”
A year ago, UVA allowed 37 plays of 30 yards or longer in its 10 games, the most in Power Five football and the second most in FBS. Of those, 29 game via the pass.
This season, Virginia has given up 27 such plays in nine games, the second most among Power Five teams and tied for seventh most in the nation. Of those, 17 have been passes.
Overall, Virginia – which can win the ACC Coastal with wins over Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech after the Notre Dame game – allows the fifth most passing yards per game in the ACC at 247.1, with opponents averaging 7.5 yards per attempt, the fourth worst mark in the league. The 17 touchdown passes the Cavaliers have given up are tied for the second most in the conference.
But it’s been the run defense that has really gotten UVA off schedule this season. The team aims to allow 3.5 yards per rush or fewer. This year, it’s giving up a league-worst 5.7.
“You’re not going to win like that,” said Alonso.
