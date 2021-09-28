With perseverance, former Hanover standout Clayton Cheatham pushed through injuries to contribute again at JMU

But the injury bug bit Cheatham midway through his sophomore season. That was when he suffered the stress fracture to his left foot. He also tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.

He had the foot injury repaired in season, but was never fully healthy. Then, during the spring session before his junior season, Cheatham broke his foot a second time.

“And then I wasn't really all that healthy,” he said. “And then, at Rhode Island my junior year I ended up breaking my foot again.”

That third break brought Cheatham to the fork in the road from which he had to decide what was next.

Under a still new coaching staff led by Cignetti, that was hired in December 2018, Cheatham felt like he had something to prove. He felt that if he could just get healthy he could be a starter.

“That I could contribute to the team,” Cheatham said. “And that was through a lot of hard conversations with the coaching staff and the training staff and all the doctors.

“We weren't sure if [returning] was the best option at first, but we said that we'll go ahead and get this third surgery and see if I can do it again.”