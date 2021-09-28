With perseverance, former Hanover standout Clayton Cheatham pushed through injuries to contribute again at JMU

There was a time, coming off his junior season at James Madison, that Clayton Cheatham reached a crossroads.
Late in that campaign, in the fall of 2019, Cheatham suffered a break to his left foot. It was the third such occurrence in the same foot, dating back to a stress fracture he sustained in 2018.
Cheatham, a former standout at quarterback at Hanover High, was told to wait eight to 10 weeks to see how his foot healed after he broke it the third time. But the progress was unsatisfactory.
“It didn't heal after that time, so we had to sit down and decide, 'Are you going to get this surgery and try and come back or are you going to hang it up?'” Cheatham said Tuesday.
Ultimately, Cheatham decided to have yet another surgery and give another try at completing his career.
And that, as Cheatham said, turned out to be a good decision.
Cheatham, aided by the extra time afforded when the fall 2020 season was pushed back to the spring, returned healthy for his true senior season earlier this year. And now he’s enjoying a productive fifth-year senior season this fall, enabled by the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA due to the pandemic.
He’s an apt pass catcher, stout blocker and respected leader for the third-ranked Dukes (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association), who return from a bye week for a 3:30 p.m. game at 25th-ranked New Hampshire (3-1, 2-0) Saturday.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said he’s proud of Cheatham.
“There was a point in time where it looked like his football career was in jeopardy,” Cignetti said. “And I think he had some doubt, we had some doubt, too. But he came off that last surgery like a new man. And he's been an ironman ever since. And I got a tremendous amount of respect for him."
Cheatham — whose older brother, Deane, was a JMU tight end (2011-15), too — was a second team all-state pick at quarterback as a sophomore and senior at Hanover (he missed eight games as a junior due to injury).
He was a physical runner at quarterback, and was recruited to play a variety of positions in college — from quarterback to linebacker to fullback. JMU saw Cheatham at tight end, and that was a spot he felt he fit best. He just had to nail down blocking techniques, his footwork and hand placement.
Once he grasped that, he got to the point that he enjoyed the position. And it showed in his play. Cheatham appeared in all 15 of JMU’s games as a freshman in 2017, including a start against William & Mary. He caught eight passes for 137 yards and four touchdowns that year. The four scores led all Dukes tight ends.
"I think I just showed early that I was physical and I wasn't scared of anyone,” Cheatham said. “The way I practiced and the way I prepared. I was always prepared like I was going to be the starter."
But the injury bug bit Cheatham midway through his sophomore season. That was when he suffered the stress fracture to his left foot. He also tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb.
He had the foot injury repaired in season, but was never fully healthy. Then, during the spring session before his junior season, Cheatham broke his foot a second time.
“And then I wasn't really all that healthy,” he said. “And then, at Rhode Island my junior year I ended up breaking my foot again.”
That third break brought Cheatham to the fork in the road from which he had to decide what was next.
Under a still new coaching staff led by Cignetti, that was hired in December 2018, Cheatham felt like he had something to prove. He felt that if he could just get healthy he could be a starter.
“That I could contribute to the team,” Cheatham said. “And that was through a lot of hard conversations with the coaching staff and the training staff and all the doctors.
“We weren't sure if [returning] was the best option at first, but we said that we'll go ahead and get this third surgery and see if I can do it again.”
The third surgery went smoothly, as did the rehab process that ran into the extended offseason last year. Cheatham began to feel like himself again.
He felt 100% in the spring season earlier this year, when he started five of eight games and registered 12 catches for 164 yards and two scores. And the health has carried over to the fall now for Cheatham.
He started the Dukes’ first two games and has a pair of catches for 14 yards to this point. And teammate Wayne Davis, a safety, considers Cheatham one of the main leaders of JMU’s offense.
“When he talks, people listen,” Davis said.
Cheatham’s experiences the past three years, his trials, have taught him perseverance — about approaching each day with a good mindset, whether he was slotted as starting tight end or stuck in the training room rehabbing from another injury.
His perseverance got him back to a point he knew in his head he could reach, back contributing for JMU. And now he has the chance to finish his career on a high note.
“Just trying to stay positive every day,” Cheatham said. “And just don't take a day for granted, always work hard and always come to work with a good attitude and stay positive.”
