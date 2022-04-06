With reserves headed to the portal, UVA could still return its most talent since its national title run

CHARLOTTESVILLE – As Tony Bennett watched this year’s Final Four games, in front of full crowds, he couldn’t help but think back to Virginia’s 2019 run to the NCAA basketball national championship.

“Watching it unfold this year, it made you appreciate how surreal it is,” Bennett said in an Instagram post the program shared this week. “It also makes you really hungry to get back to that.”

For the first time in four years, Virginia doesn’t expect to be facing a major rebuild going into the offseason.

The Cavaliers are hoping to return their top two scorers, forward Jayden Gardner and guard Armaan Franklin, and could bring back as many as their top six points-per-game players from this year’s NIT team.

Guard Reece Beekman and forwards Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro are likely to return, and veteran point guard Kihei Clark has the option to come back for a fifth season.

The last time Virginia returned a major chunk of its offense from the previous season? The 2019 team brought back three of its top four scorers – and won the national championship.

“I’ll never take it for granted,” Bennett said on Instagram. “… It made me think about the run more and being in that setting, what our young men did to perform and get it done in tight games.”

Since winning the title, UVA saw the 2020 tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lost to Ohio in the first round in 2021 after having to shut down during the ACC tournament due to a positive test for the virus, and this year missed the NCAAs.

Virginia went 21-14, overcoming a slow start that included early-season losses to Navy and JMU, to reach the NIT quarterfinals.

While four players – guards Carson McCorkle, Jayden Nixon and Malachi Poindexter, and forward Igor Milicic Jr. – have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal as of Wednesday, a source confirmed, none were major contributors this past season.

Poindexter, a former walk-on from Charlottesville, played in the most games of that group, averaging 6 minutes in 19 outings. He scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Poindexter committed to Illinois State this week.

Milicic Jr., an international prospect from Croatia, scored 33 points and had 15 rebounds while playing in 16 games.

McCorkle scored 21 points, seeing time in 16 games. He is reportedly considering Richmond and William & Mary, in addition to Davidson, Northwestern and Wofford.

Nixon, a graduate transfer, played a total of 4 minutes in two games and did not score.

While having four players in the portal at once certainly isn’t ideal, considering the small roles the foursome had should mitigate concerns over a potential exodus. If Gardner and/or Franklin opted to leave, Virginia would find itself in considerably more trouble.

Overall, the Cavaliers under Bennett have fared well in the transfer trade-offs.

Reserves including Marco Anthony, Casey Morsell and Justin McKoy exited the program, while starters and stars including Sam Hauser, Trey Murphy III, Braxton Key and Anthony Gill have transferred in.