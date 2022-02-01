With rookie Matthew Nunes in goal, UVA begins quest for third straight national title

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Lars Tiffany has never started a season with a freshman in goal.
That will change Saturday when Virginia lacrosse opens its defense of its back-to-back national championships at home against Air Force, with freshman Matthew Nunes in the cage.
“It’s certainly a big question mark,” said Tiffany. “We’re going into the 2022 season without a goalie on the roster who’s ever started a game for us.”
Still, Tiffany is confident he’ll like the answer to that question. He believes UVA has a promising replacement for four-year starter and two-time national champion Alex Rode.
Nunes, a Texas native, was the nation’s top goalie prospect in his recruiting class, and the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has impressed his UVA coaches and teammates from Day 1, both with his considerable talent and his maturity.
Nunes competed with returning backup Bobby Gavin, who started two games in place of Rode last year, during the fall, ending the semester atop the depth chart. Gavin has since transferred to ACC rival Syracuse, leaving Nunes as the clear No. 1 goalie this season.
“I think you could see his hand speed early on, where’s got Division I level quickness,” said UVA goaltending coach Kip Turner. “And he was more athletic than he looks like in the cage.”
For Nunes, a 2021 high school All-American, there have been one main areas of adjustment to college lacrosse. First, beyond the size and speed of the players and the velocity of the shots he’s faced in practice, Nunes said the rapid way the ball moves from position to position forces him to be ready to make a save at all times.
“The speed of the total game and how fast the ball moves has been an adjustment through the fall,” said Nunes. “It’s kind of just dialing in your footwork when the ball goes behind you. Getting set right away. In high school you had half a second to a second longer to get set. If you’re lackadaisical about it here, it’s going to bite you.”
Virginia’s lack of experience at goalie hasn’t diminished expectations any. The Cavaliers open the year No. 1 nationally in the Inside Lacrosse poll and are the preseason favorite to win the ACC, in a vote by the coaches announced Tuesday.
The fact that Virginia returns a veteran defense – and an accomplished face-off specialist in senior Petey LaSalla, a preseason All-ACC pick – figures to take some of the pressure off Nunes, especially early on this season. Junior defender Cade Saustad joined LaSalla and sophomore attack Connor Shellenberger on the preseason all-conference team, and he’s joined by experienced defenders in junior Quentin Matsui and sophomore Cole Kastner.
That has allowed Turner, a UVA alum and one of the nation’s most accomplished goalie coaches, to simplify what he’s asking of Nunes. The Cavaliers don’t need Nunes to direct the entire defense and make sure its aligned properly. The team’s returners can handle much of that.
“It’s really nice to give him simple jobs,” said Turner. “Save the ball. Clear the ball. That’s it. He doesn’t have to be too worried about what the defense is doing.”
For Tiffany, while Saturday will be the first time he opens a year with a true rookie in the cage, it’s not entirely uncharted waters. Rode moved into the starting lineup four games into his freshman season in 2018.
In 2013, while at Brown, Tiffany inserted freshman Jack Kelly in goal at halftime of the team’s season-opening loss to Quinnipiac.
The next week, Kelly started and made eight saves in an overtime win over Massachusetts, entrenching himself in the position he’d hold for the next four years. Kelly went on to be a two-time captain and an All-American.
Can Nunes chart a similar course?
“There’s a lot to work with there,” said Tiffany. “He’s just never done it before in a big moment, with 95 mile-per-hour high-heat coming at him from Division I opponents.”
For his part, Nunes insisted he doesn’t feel the pressure heading into Saturday’s opener, believing his work in the fall and in preseason practice, facing players like Shellenberger and senior attackman Matt Moore, has prepared him for what’s to come.
“Pressure is privilege,” said Nunes. “It’s a great honor to be the starter, but I don’t feel the pressure as much because I’m going against the best team in the country every day in practice.”
