With rookie Matthew Nunes in goal, UVA begins quest for third straight national title

For Nunes, a 2021 high school All-American, there have been one main areas of adjustment to college lacrosse. First, beyond the size and speed of the players and the velocity of the shots he’s faced in practice, Nunes said the rapid way the ball moves from position to position forces him to be ready to make a save at all times.

“The speed of the total game and how fast the ball moves has been an adjustment through the fall,” said Nunes. “It’s kind of just dialing in your footwork when the ball goes behind you. Getting set right away. In high school you had half a second to a second longer to get set. If you’re lackadaisical about it here, it’s going to bite you.”

Virginia’s lack of experience at goalie hasn’t diminished expectations any. The Cavaliers open the year No. 1 nationally in the Inside Lacrosse poll and are the preseason favorite to win the ACC, in a vote by the coaches announced Tuesday.