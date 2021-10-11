With run-heavy Duke on tap, UVA focused on improving its rush defense

Even before Saturday’s breakdowns at Louisville, run defense has been an issue for the Cavaliers. They rank last in the league against the run, giving up 196.6 yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry. The 13 rushing touchdowns they’ve allowed are the second most in the ACC behind North Carolina’s 14.

“I think it's improving week in and week out, and there are certainly inconsistencies that are easy for everyone to see around that,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall. “I think you can see lots and lots and lots of progress, and so yeah, there's two or three plays per game that right now have to be addressed and fit more appropriately and then tackled before they become big gains. In between that, yes, lots of progress. I'm encouraged.”

Unlike a week ago, when much of Virginia’s defensive preparation centered around the dual-threat abilities of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, getting ready for Duke means getting ready, first and foremost, for Durant and the traditional run game.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder ran for 152 yards and a touchdown in the Blue Devils’ loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday, his fourth straight 100-yard rushing game. That is the second longest streak in program history. He also set a record for most carries in a game with 43 against the Yellow Jackets.