With semifinal blowout, Randolph-Macon sits a win away from first Division III national championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Randolph-Macon had to wait over two years to show what it could do on the national Division III stage. When Friday night’s semifinal against Marietta tipped off, it wasn’t going to waste any more time.

With a giant banner from the canceled 2020 tournament hanging in the north end of Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, the No. 1 Yellow Jackets charged out to an 18-point lead in the first 7:30 of play on their way to an 81-63 victory and a spot in the program’s first-ever D-III national championship game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“It was a little surreal,” said Macon star Buzz Anthony, of finally stepping out on a Final Four court. “But I think we got comfortable quickly.”

Senior forward Ian Robertson scored a season-high 22 points, going 6 for 9 on 3-point attempts, to lead four Yellow Jackets in double figures. Junior guard Josh Talbert scored 18, junior forward Miles Mallory added 17 and Anthony — the focal point of Marietta’s defense — finished with 12 points and 11 assists.

“Ian Robertson continues to be our Achilles’ heel,” said Pioneers coach Jon VanderWal, who saw Robertson go for 20 when the Jackets beat Marietta during the regular season. “He shoots 36% from 3 and averages like 7 points a game, but against Marietta, he’s the best player in the country.”

Graduates from the past two R-MC teams, who saw the 2020 and 2021 tournaments canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were in the stands Friday and as the final seconds ticked off the clock, Anthony locked eyes with them in a moment of realization that this year’s Yellow Jackets are on the verge of completing those teams’ aborted work.

They face the winner of Friday night’s late semifinal between Wabash and Elmhurst.

“If we reflect back, there’s been a lot of painful moments,” said Macon coach Josh Merkel after winning the program’s first semifinal game in its second trip to D-III basketball’s final weekend. “But growth requires adversity. And we’ve had a ton of adversity come our way.”

Showing no ill effects of its fatiguing travel to rural Indiana — the Yellow Jackets (32-1) bused to Washington D.C. and flew to Toledo, by way of Chicago, to get to Fort Wayne — Macon jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first 4:44 of the game, prompting Marietta to call a timeout.

That pause didn’t stop the Yellow Jackets’ early onslaught. In all, Macon built a 22-5 advantage before Marietta’s Lukas Isaly hit a pair of free throws for the Pioneers. The Yellow Jackets were up by 18 in the first half.

Marietta (29-3) surged back to get within 36-27 after a three-point play by forward Sahmi Willoughby, but Macon responded.

A pair of Robertson free throws with 35.7 seconds left sent the Jackets to the locker room up 38-28.

“We needed to play our best basketball in the biggest game of the year,” said Marietta guard Jason Ellis. “We just didn’t do it.”

The Jackets, on the other hand, are doing exactly that here late in the season.

The Pioneers scored the first two baskets of the second half to pull within 38-32. But from there, Macon was dominant, rolling to its fifth straight double-digits victory of this NCAA tournament.

“We’ve talked a lot about being a buzz saw at the end of the year,” said Merkel. “Being at your best when your best is needed.”

Now, they need it one more time.