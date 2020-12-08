With some standing and some kneeling for the anthem, UVA basketball says its unified in its views

CHARLOTTESVILLE
When most of his players knelt for the national anthem before Virginia basketball’s season opener against Towson last month, it didn’t look right to coach Tony Bennett. With event organizers in Connecticut mandating pregame social distancing, the players lined up in rows, staggered away from each other, with some kneeling and some standing.
They wore shirts that said “unity,” but Bennett felt the alignment looked more “fragmented,” he said.
When the No. 18 Cavaliers played their home opener earlier this month, they lined up shoulder to shoulder, then most — 13 of 16 — knelt during the anthem. That figures to be the case again Wednesday night when they host Michigan State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
“We talked about it. Why do you kneel? Why do you stand?” Bennett said.
Within the confines of one of this nation’s most divisive issues, and despite a visual that shows opposing opinions on what is right, Virginia’s players and coaches say they’ve found deeper unity.
“The guys that stand, they’re with us 100%,” redshirt freshman forward Kadin Shedrick said. “The guys that kneel, we’re with the guys that stand 100%. We’re all very unified in what we do, and we all support each other.”
In team meetings before the season, discussions that included almost everyone who is a part of the program, UVA found everyone held the same core beliefs — that they respect America’s military and those who serve, and that there is racial injustice in this country that needs to be confronted.
“Those two things, we’re unified on for sure,” Bennett said. “Kneel, stand, whatever. There needs to be action, purpose to promote healing.”
Bennett’s players and assistant coaches pointed out a third point of agreement — that despite the volatility of the issue and the criticism that kneeling could lead to, Bennett made it clear that the final decision to stand or kneel would be left to each individual.
“After having discussed it as a group, we each knew that we had the freedom and the backing of each other to do what we thought was best,” said assistant coach Brad Soderberg, who stands for the anthem.”
At Virginia Tech, most of the players have chosen to stand for the anthem this season, with three to four kneeling during the song. Coach Mike Young said their decisions weren’t taken lightly and that he respects their choices.
“They know this, I will support them,” Young said. “I asked them to talk to their parents if they thought it was appropriate for them to take a stance, and I wanted them to talk to me. ‘What are you protesting? Do not protest to protest.’ And they did.”
Virginia’s players who kneel and the players who stand emphasized that the gesture is not intended to be disrespectful toward the military, though they all understand there are those who view it that way. Junior forward Sam Hauser said he stands during the anthem to show his appreciation to friends he has currently serving.
Junior guard Kihei Clark is among those who kneels.
“We’re all unified in everybody’s decision, if they want to kneel or stand,” Clark said. “We all acknowledge that there’s racial injustice in the country. It’s no disrespect to our military. We all have people in the military in our families, but we know that everybody supports each other, so we’re all unified in that aspect.”
In June, assistant coach and Richmond native Jason Williford was among the speakers at a social justice rally in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody. But while he is passionate about the need for change in regard to racial equality in the nation, he chooses to stand for the anthem.
Perhaps the main conclusion of the team’s deep conversations on the issues that led some to kneel was the idea that simply taking a knee during the playing of the anthem, while a powerful symbol, would be hollow without other action.
“We often talk about putting actions to words,” Williford said. “Those guys are committed to being mentors and big brothers and a part of the community to demonstrate that persons of color aren’t just athletes and good on the field or court, but they’re productive and just want to be treated with equality. That’s their stance and I’m with them.”
The team’s actions have received support and criticism, especially on social media. illiford said they were prepared for the backlash, and even have experience with it. In 2016, a team led by London Perrantes took a photo kneeling on the court in their warm-ups, in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who first knelt to protest social injustice earlier that year.
After UVA won the 2019 national championship, the team chose not to visit the White House and President Donald Trump.
“We’ve been down this road before, with the whole not going to the White House. It was our decision at that time not to do it,” Williford said. “They understand that there are going to be persons that disagree. Ultimately, what they’re trying to do is bring awareness and let people understand how they feel, what they’re going through. Hopefully, we can change, starting with Charlottesville, starting at UVA, and moving throughout the country as a whole.”
