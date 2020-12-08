With some standing and some kneeling for the anthem, UVA basketball says its unified in its views

Virginia’s players who kneel and the players who stand emphasized that the gesture is not intended to be disrespectful toward the military, though they all understand there are those who view it that way. Junior forward Sam Hauser said he stands during the anthem to show his appreciation to friends he has currently serving.

Junior guard Kihei Clark is among those who kneels.

“We’re all unified in everybody’s decision, if they want to kneel or stand,” Clark said. “We all acknowledge that there’s racial injustice in the country. It’s no disrespect to our military. We all have people in the military in our families, but we know that everybody supports each other, so we’re all unified in that aspect.”

In June, assistant coach and Richmond native Jason Williford was among the speakers at a social justice rally in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody. But while he is passionate about the need for change in regard to racial equality in the nation, he chooses to stand for the anthem.

Perhaps the main conclusion of the team’s deep conversations on the issues that led some to kneel was the idea that simply taking a knee during the playing of the anthem, while a powerful symbol, would be hollow without other action.