With stout defenses on both sides, will high-scoring trend continue when Richmond, James Madison meet Saturday?

“Tremendous challenge defensively, they really fly around,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of Richmond’s defense. “They play with an attitude. They’re very well coached.”

Saturday will be the third time in the past seven seasons that JMU and Richmond will meet with both teams ranked in the top 15 of the STATS FCS Top 25. Richmond was No. 6 and JMU No. 7 in the 2016 matchup, and JMU was No. 4 and Richmond was No. 11 in the 2015 matchup.

Cignetti characterized this year’s Richmond team as the best he will have faced since he’s been in the CAA, by far. Now in his second season at JMU, Cignetti faced Richmond as the coach at CAA member Elon in 2017 and 2018, both wins, before he faced the Spiders with the Dukes in 2019.

On defense, Richmond returned three 2019 CAA all-conference performers this year in linebacker Tyler Dressler (first team), defensive tackle Kobie Turner (third team) and linebacker Tristan Wheeler (third team).

Wheeler’s rate of nine tackles per game (27 total) is second in the CAA, Turner is second among the Spiders with four tackles for loss and Dressler is second on the team with 26 tackles.