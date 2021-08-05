With UNC looming in opener, Virginia Tech motivated to 'hit the ground running' in camp

The difference for Virginia Tech is that, in opening with such a pivotal conference game, the offense and defense are for more likely to install and use a lion’s share of their offense and defense, while teams that open with non-conference patsies can reserve some of the good stuff for more daunting opponents.

Tech’s defense can’t be vanilla against Heisman hopeful quarterback Sam Howell and an attack that ranked second in the ACC and ninth in the nation scoring 41.7 points per game last year.

“We’ve got to be able to incorporate some of the things we think we’re going to see and some of the things we might have pushed back in other years in the install, we’re going to have to try to get those things in,” said second-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton. “We don’t need to force them in, but if the players can grasp those and handle those, then we need to do that.”

Junior linebacker Dax Hollifield said he’s rewatched every offensive snap UNC has taken the past three seasons to make sure he has a deep understanding of the Heels’ system and tendencies.