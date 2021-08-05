With UNC looming in opener, Virginia Tech motivated to 'hit the ground running' in camp

BLACKSBURG – On Monday and Wednesday mornings this summer, most of Virginia Tech’s offensive line would gather to eat breakfast and then watch video of North Carolina, the Hokies’ season opening opponent.
They’d watch the Tar Heels’ Orange Bowl loss to Texas A&M. They’d watch regular season games. They even watched Carolina’s spring game three or four times.
Then, they’d join teammates in the weight room to lift and, on the television, Tech would be showing plays from UNC’s 56-45 win over the Hokies last season in Chapel Hill.
“We’re constantly reminded of what happened last year,” said junior guard Lecitus Smith.
Smith and his teammates said that’s been good thing, a motivational force pushing them through spring practice, then summer workouts, and now into a critical fall camp. The Hokies open practice Thursday and have just under a month to prepare for the Sept. 3 home date against the Tar Heels, the preseason favorite in the ACC’s Coastal Division.
“We can’t have a slow camp,” said senior center Brock Hoffman. “We have to hit the ground running.”
Fall camps across college football are filled with coaches digging motivation out of any angle they can. Lost your last game? Motivation. Didn’t win your conference? Motivation. Lost your rivalry game? Motivation.
The difference for Virginia Tech is that, in opening with such a pivotal conference game, the offense and defense are for more likely to install and use a lion’s share of their offense and defense, while teams that open with non-conference patsies can reserve some of the good stuff for more daunting opponents.
Tech’s defense can’t be vanilla against Heisman hopeful quarterback Sam Howell and an attack that ranked second in the ACC and ninth in the nation scoring 41.7 points per game last year.
“We’ve got to be able to incorporate some of the things we think we’re going to see and some of the things we might have pushed back in other years in the install, we’re going to have to try to get those things in,” said second-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton. “We don’t need to force them in, but if the players can grasp those and handle those, then we need to do that.”
Junior linebacker Dax Hollifield said he’s rewatched every offensive snap UNC has taken the past three seasons to make sure he has a deep understanding of the Heels’ system and tendencies.
Offensively, Hoffman and Smith said even watching the television broadcast of the Carolina spring game offers insight into their opening opponent, how the defensive line would shift from an odd to even front or how linebackers might disguise coverages and blitzes. Smith watched the “hands and feet” of the defensive linemen he’ll be tasked with blocking and studied their go-to pass-rush moves.
Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said there won’t be anything Tech holds back or tries not to show in the first game. And with a veteran offense and experienced quarterback in Braxton Burmeister, Cornelsen said he’ll install as much offense over the next month as the unit can handle.
“We’re going to push it as far as we can,” he said.
His players are eager to take on that challenge.
“It makes us more focused, not just because it’s Carolina and they’re a good team, but it’s an ACC game right off the bat,” said senior tight end James Mitchell. “That’s going to be important down the road.”
How important will winning Game 1 be for Tech’s aspirations of upending UNC, not just in the opener but also in the fight for the division title? Consider what winning the opener and the first ACC game has meant in the past.
Virginia Tech has won six Coastal titles since the ACC went to the divisional format in 2005. In four of those seasons it won its first ballgame and in five it won its ACC opener. Maybe more telling, the Hokies have never won a Coastal title without winning their first division game of the year.
The game against the Tar Heels itself, played every year since 2004, has been a reliable predictor of the Hokies’ divisional success. In each year Tech won a Coastal crown, it also beat North Carolina.
There’s no hiding from the opener’s significance, and the Hokies haven’t tried to.
“It helped push me the whole spring and summer,” said senior wide receiver Tre Turner. “Every day we’re in the weight room, we’re watching Carolina’s highlights versus Virginia Tech. It just gives you extra motivation. We’re going to make sure something much better happens when they come to our stadium.”
