With veteran defense, UVA aims to bring pressure from all over the field

Since Mendenhall took over before the 2016 season, Virginia’s defense has recorded 157 sacks. Of those, 98 ½ came from the linebacker position, accounting for 62.7% of the team's sacks.

For comparison, Pittsburgh led the ACC averaging 4.2 sacks per game last season. The Panthers got 32% of their sacks from linebackers. Clemson ranked second, recording 3.8 sacks per game. The Tigers got 35% of their sacks from the linebacker position.

Even teams that base out of a 3-4 alignment similar to Virginia’s scheme don’t rely as heavily on their linebackers for pressure. North Carolina got 59.7% of its sacks from the linebacker position, while North Carolina State recorded 45% of its sacks from that spot.

“It’s more effective when you have capable players in a scheme that’s not predictable and it can come from any place,” said Mendenhall. “That’s the ideal. The next best is when you’re leveraging and putting players in a position to do what they can do. If they have disruptive ability – and that usually means athleticism and mindset – then you have to bring them from multiple players. I think this will be a collective.”