With Virginia Tech's defense struggling, Justin Fuente gets more involved

The Hokies (4-3, 4-2 ACC) gave up 466 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday’s 38-35 home loss to Liberty. They’ve allowed over 400 total yards in five of their last six games, and currently rank 10th in the 15-team ACC in scoring defense, allowing 31.6 points per game, and 11th in total defense, giving up 460.7 yards per outing.

Tech has been particularly bad against the run, allowing the second-most yards per carry in the conference at 5.2, and the second-most rushing yards per game at 202.9.

Opponents convert on third down against the Hokies 41.2% of the time, the fifth highest success rate on the league.

Tuesday, players said it’s been harder than expected adjusting to the new scheme of Hamilton, a 38-year-old first time Division I coordinator. The unit didn't have the benefit of spring practice together and has dealt with injuries and lineup uncertainty due to COVID-19.

Though the expectation was that Hamilton, who played for and coached under Foster, would not change much other than using more zone coverages in the secondary, the reality, those players said, is that the scheme this year is more complicated and has taken longer than anticipated to adjust to.