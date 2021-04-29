With Wayne Taulapapa and Ronnie Walker leading the way, UVA looks to establish its running backs

Taulapapa, who has run for 884 yards on 204 carries and 17 touchdowns the past two seasons, said he’s played “with a lot more passion for the game,” as he approaches his senior season.

“We talked about, early in the spring season, just finding new ways to be motivated,” he said.

One of the things that motivates both Taulapapa and Walker is the desire to shed the label that UVA’s offense only runs its backs between the tackles. In addition to a focus on running hard and breaking big plays, the backs said, this spring, with a talented and experienced offensive line, the Cavaliers are out to diversify the ways their run game can stress opposing defenses.

“That will become part of the concept, us reading a lot better and using those sides of the field where open grass is, no matter what,” said Taulapapa. “Now, we’re going to more dimensions of how we run the ball.”

A year ago, Virginia managed just four rushing plays that went for 30 yards or more, the fewest in the ACC. It’s starting to see signs that could change. During Thursday’s practice, Walker said he broke off a touchdown run of more than 70 yards.

When he reached the end zone, tackle Ryan Nelson ended up being the first guy to greet him and celebrate.

“I can run inside the box, outside the box,” said Walker. “I can’t wait to show our coaches that we’re ready to open the run game up.”