Without Baldwin, VCU beats Howard 70-60 in sloppy matchup

RICHMOND — VCU and Howard both came into Sunday’s meeting off back-to-back losses, so winning ugly certainly beat the prospect of a three-game slide.

And the Rams won the little-less-ugly pageant.

In a college basketball game that, at times, more closely resembled a bout of drunken hot potato, the teams combined for 35 turnovers, but VCU — behind 16 points and seven rebounds from Brandon Johns Jr. — pulled away down the stretch for a 70-60 win.

Forward Jalen DeLoach and guard Josh Banks each scored 11 for the Rams (6-4), who didn’t have star guard Ace Baldwin on Sunday.

And with the team’s primary ball-handler sidelined with a wrist injury, the Rams, predictably, struggled to handle the ball, turning it over 15 times in all.

The ball security issues were nothing new, of course, and the program has long played at a pace that values tempo over turnovers.

VCU came in averaging 15.8 turnovers per game and have coughed it up 20 or more times in a game three times, including committing a season-high 26 in an overtime win against Morgan State back on Nov. 12.

But Sunday night, the miscues — especially the live-ball turnovers — kept Howard in the game. By the end of the night, nine of the 10 Rams who played had committed a turnover, and four gave the ball away multiple times.

“At times it did (keep Howard close). But basketballs a game of runs,” said Banks. “You have to keep playing, keep pushing. And that’s what we did.”

VCU committed three turnovers in the first five minutes of the game, helping Howard jump out to a 10-2 lead.

And while the Rams took control from there, the sloppiness didn’t die down any.

In all, the two teams combined for 21 first-half turnovers, leading to 24 points.

The Bison followed up its fast start with a similarly sloppy stretch to the Rams’ opening, committing seven turnovers in less than seven minutes, ceding control of the contest to the home team, who led the rest of the way.

VCU senior forward David Shriver, who had hit just two of his last 21 attempts from the 3-point line, knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:34 to play in the half, putting the Rams up 25-18.

Just over a minute later, VCU got a step-back 3-pointer from sophomore guard Jayden Nunn to go up 28-20.

The Rams appeared poised to break the game open when DeLoach came up with a steal and took off for a fast break.

But DeLoach twisted his left knee as he was fouled by Howard’s Steve Settle and had to be helped to the locker room.

DeLoach, who missed the VCU loss to Jacksonville State on Wednesday with what the program termed an “illness,” went down near the baseline under the Rams’ basket, where Coach Mike Rhoades and team trainers walked out onto the court to check on him, Rhoades giving a frustrated double-fist pump as he walked toward the injured sophomore.

The Rams led 41-31 at the half, and DeLoach was able to return after the break.

Howard, however, would not go away, using a 7-0 run to trim VCU’s advantage to 46-41 with 15:30 left.

It pulled within 3, down 50-47, after a 3-pointer by Settle with 13:40 to play. Settle led Howard with 18 points and nine rebounds.

But each time the Bison cut into its deficit, usually thanks to turnovers, the Rams responded with takeaways of their own. And, more often than Howard, VCU turned turnovers into points.

“I think it’s really important to start off the game with great intensity and great effort and even more important to finish the game off with great intensity and great effort,” Johns said.

The Rams outscored Howard 16-6 over the next 5:20 to firmly grasp control and win the second game of a six-game home stand that continues Wednesday against Radford.

FG FT Reb

HOWARD M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Dickson 16 1-2 0-0 0-1 3 1 2

Settle 36 8-20 0-0 2-9 1 4 18

Wood 35 5-14 0-0 1-7 0 2 12

Harris 23 6-7 0-0 2-3 0 2 13

Williams 22 1-5 2-4 0-1 2 1 5

Hawkins 17 0-2 3-4 1-2 2 2 3

Odom 16 0-3 5-6 1-3 0 4 5

Stewart 16 1-4 0-0 2-6 0 3 2

Dockery 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Okojie 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0

Robinson 4 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0

Rhames 2 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0

Totals 200 22-57 10-14 11-35 9 19 60

Percentages: FG .386, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Settle 2-7, Wood 2-8, Harris 1-1, Williams 1-1, Odom 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harris, Odom, Wood). Turnovers: 17 (Hawkins 5, Settle 3, Williams 3, Wood 2, Dockery, Harris, Odom, Stewart). Steals: 9 (Harris 3, Settle 3, Odom 2, Hawkins). Technical Fouls: Wood, 00:44 first.

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

DeLoach 23 4-5 3-4 2-3 2 3 11

Johns 30 5-10 6-6 2-7 2 1 16

Watkins 28 4-10 0-1 1-5 1 0 8

Jackson 21 1-5 2-6 0-1 1 0 4

Nunn 36 1-4 5-6 0-1 1 3 8

Banks 22 4-7 1-1 0-5 2 1 11

Shriver 19 4-9 0-1 1-2 2 1 10

Kern 9 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 2

Lawal 8 0-0 0-2 0-2 1 2 0

Billups 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 24-52 17-27 6-27 12 12 70

Percentages: FG .462, FT .630. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Banks 2-5, Shriver 2-6, Nunn 1-3, Billups 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Johns 0-2, Watkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 8 (Johns 3, DeLoach 2, Nunn 2, Shriver). Turnovers: 13 (Banks 2, Jackson 2, Johns 2, Shriver 2, Billups, DeLoach, Lawal, Nunn, Watkins). Steals: 12 (DeLoach 6, Nunn 2, Jackson, Johns, Shriver, Watkins).

Howard 31 29 — 60

VCU 41 29 — 70

VCU tops Howard 70-60 in Sunday night game