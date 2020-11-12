Women’s college ice hockey is growing in popularity, and students at Virginia Tech just started a team

“I think it’s great for women’s hockey and the growth. … Once this really catches on and people see that there’s an opportunity, other universities are gonna want to have a hockey team too. It only takes that one student that has a hockey background to say ‘I want to continue to play hockey in college.’”

***

For now, the Tech team will begin play in the RDHL and continue to raise interest and funds in order to work toward joining the WACCHL, said Grey and Espino. They added that the Hokies men’s team, namely Dave Standley, one of its original founders who is now a coach, has helped them with logistics like finding gear and joining the rec league.

“It’s pretty neat to see how he started it and their struggles, and being able to talk about what’s to come for us and to lean on them a little bit, especially Dave,” Espino said. “I can almost see my future.”

Grey and Espino know they may not still be students at Tech when the fruits of their labor truly come to bear. Their architecture program is a five-year path, but the process of becoming a club sport and joining the WACCHL could take years.