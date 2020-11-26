Women's basketball roundup: Newcomers help Virginia Tech bury Richmond 85-64 in season opener

BLACKSBURG — Georgia Amoore and Asiah Jones shined in their Virginia Tech debuts Wednesday.
Amoore and Jones combined for 36 points as the Hokies routed Richmond 85-64 in their season opener at Cassell Coliseum.
“I felt like it was Christmas morning,” said Tech coach Kenny Brooks, who received a four-year contract extension the previous day. “For the last couple weeks I’ve been looking at that … shiny present up underneath the tree and I had no idea what was in it. And then today I finally got to open that box.
“To see Asiah Jones finally with the lights turned on and Georgia with the lights turned on, I was very pleased. They actually did better than I was hoping.”
Amoore, a freshman point guard from Australia, scored a game-high 19 points in her college debut. She had four 3-pointers, four assists and four turnovers.
“I could’ve had a lot less turnovers or a lot less sticking the ball to one side, but that’s also just going to come with chemistry and learning where people want to catch the ball,” Amoore said.
Jones, a fifth-year senior power forward, had 17 points in her Tech debut. She sat out last season after transferring from Southern Cal.
Jones, who averaged 4.7 points as a backup for Southern Cal two seasons ago, was 8 of 14 from the field Wednesday.
Richmond was without five players, including one starter, because of injury and contact tracing reasons. Kate Klimkiewicz had 14 points for the Spiders, who shot just 38.3% from the field and 20% from 3-point range.
“We were missing a few kids and just had to play small, and that made it a tall order against a team like that,” Richmond coach Aaron Roussell said. “I didn’t mean that as an excuse.”
Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who was named the ACC freshman of the year last season, had 15 points and 17 rebounds.
The Hokies sank 12 3-pointers against Richmond’s zone defense, while the Spiders made just five.
“They’ve just got so many shooters,” Roussell said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well today and we got outscored by 21 at the [3-point] arc, and we lost by 21.”
VCU 87, St. Mary’s (Calif.) 79: Tera Reed led all scorers with 22 points, making 3 of 4 from deep and 9 of 10 free throws, and the Rams took down the Gaels for a season-opening victory in Tempe, Ariz, on Wednesday.
Sarah Te-Biasu added 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, and former Hugeunot star Taya Robinson chipped in 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.
St. Mary’s tied the game once in the second quarter, but VCU never surrendered the lead. The Rams led by as many as 16 points in the third.
UCF 60, Virginia 34: The Cavaliers scored just 11 points in the second half in their season-opening loss in Orlando, Fla.
UVA led 13-5 after the first quarter but quickly lost its advantage after a 28-point second-quarter from UCF.
No Cavaliers reached double digits in scoring, and they were 0 of 9 from 3-point range.