Women's basketball roundup: Newcomers help Virginia Tech bury Richmond 85-64 in season opener

Richmond was without five players, including one starter, because of injury and contact tracing reasons. Kate Klimkiewicz had 14 points for the Spiders, who shot just 38.3% from the field and 20% from 3-point range.

“We were missing a few kids and just had to play small, and that made it a tall order against a team like that,” Richmond coach Aaron Roussell said. “I didn’t mean that as an excuse.”

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, who was named the ACC freshman of the year last season, had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

The Hokies sank 12 3-pointers against Richmond’s zone defense, while the Spiders made just five.

“They’ve just got so many shooters,” Roussell said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well today and we got outscored by 21 at the [3-point] arc, and we lost by 21.”

VCU 87, St. Mary’s (Calif.) 79: Tera Reed led all scorers with 22 points, making 3 of 4 from deep and 9 of 10 free throws, and the Rams took down the Gaels for a season-opening victory in Tempe, Ariz, on Wednesday.

Sarah Te-Biasu added 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, and former Hugeunot star Taya Robinson chipped in 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.