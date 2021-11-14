Women's college basketball roundup: Kitley scores 23 as Hokies knock off George Mason

Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 24-ranked Virginia Tech established early control and beat George Mason 81-52 on Sunday.
In helping to move the Hokies to 3-0, Kitley in her last two games has shot 28 for 38 and averaged 28.5 points. She was 11 for 17 on Sunday, and in all three games, the 6-foot-6 junior is averaging 9.6 rebounds. It was Kitley’s first double-double of the season.
After Tamia Lawhorne’s basket pulled the Patriots (2-1) within 11-10, Emily Lytle and Aisha Sheppard each made 3-pointers, Kitley made a jumper and Azana Baines added a layup for a 10-0 run.
USC 65, Virginia 48: The Trojans (2-0) opened the game on an 11-0 run, but the Cavaliers (0-2) bounced back and briefly took the lead before halftime. Junior Taylor Valladay led Virginia with 9 points.
No. 4 Maryland 81, James Madison 45: The Dukes fell behind 33-10 to one of the nation’s top teams. Maryland (3-0) was led by Chloe Bibby’s 14 points, while the Dukes (1-1) were led by Kiki Jefferson’s 16.
William & Mary 83, Randolph 31: The Tribe (1-1) dominated against their ODAC foe. Bre Bellamy scored 15 points in the win.
Seton Hill (Pa.) 63, Virginia State 46: The Trojans dropped both games at the IUP Challenge, and will now return home to face Southern Virginia on Wednesday. On Sunday, Valerie Samuel was the leading scorer for the Trojans (0-2).