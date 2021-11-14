Women's college basketball roundup: Kitley scores 23 as Hokies knock off George Mason

Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 24-ranked Virginia Tech established early control and beat George Mason 81-52 on Sunday.

In helping to move the Hokies to 3-0, Kitley in her last two games has shot 28 for 38 and averaged 28.5 points. She was 11 for 17 on Sunday, and in all three games, the 6-foot-6 junior is averaging 9.6 rebounds. It was Kitley’s first double-double of the season.

After Tamia Lawhorne’s basket pulled the Patriots (2-1) within 11-10, Emily Lytle and Aisha Sheppard each made 3-pointers, Kitley made a jumper and Azana Baines added a layup for a 10-0 run.

USC 65, Virginia 48: The Trojans (2-0) opened the game on an 11-0 run, but the Cavaliers (0-2) bounced back and briefly took the lead before halftime. Junior Taylor Valladay led Virginia with 9 points.

No. 4 Maryland 81, James Madison 45: The Dukes fell behind 33-10 to one of the nation’s top teams. Maryland (3-0) was led by Chloe Bibby’s 14 points, while the Dukes (1-1) were led by Kiki Jefferson’s 16.

William & Mary 83, Randolph 31: The Tribe (1-1) dominated against their ODAC foe. Bre Bellamy scored 15 points in the win.