Work ethic has Hampden-Sydney's Tyler Howerton among finalists for 'Academic Heisman'

He’s won Hampden-Sydney awards recognizing the sophomore, junior and senior at the school with the highest GPA. His GPA is 4.0.

Howerton has conducted intensive independent physics research projects each of the past two years, too.

His extensive football and academic resumes have put him in the running for the award nicknamed the “Academic Heisman.” Howerton, last Thursday, was named one of the 12 national finalists for the 31st William V. Campbell Trophy — the top scholar-athlete award in college football.

Howerton is the first Hampden-Sydney player to ever be a finalist, and the only finalist this year from a Division III school.

To figure out how Howerton has accomplished what he has, perhaps ride by the Bortz Library like Favret. You may catch Howerton there, too.

"I think the thing that stands out about Tyler for me is just his incredible work ethic,” Favret said. “And you see it on the football field. But you also see it, obviously, in his preparedness for classes and for projects that he works on off the field.”

As a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, Howerton will get an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner of the award will be announced later this year, and receive a $25,000 scholarship.