Wowed by facilities, Noah Taylor made the move from UVA football to North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Noah Taylor entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, he assumed he would still be returning to play another football season at Virginia.
Then he visited Chapel Hill.
“I walked in right through these doors right here and I was like, ‘Wow,’” Taylor said Thursday during a Zoom call with reporters. “I had no idea. When I walked through these doors I was like, ‘There’s no way this is happening.’”
Taylor said he instantly flipped from having “honestly, an 80% chance of staying at Virginia,” to being sold on joining Mack Brown at North Carolina. After picking UVA over Pittsburgh and Rutgers coming out of high school, Taylor said he didn’t realize what type of facilities other programs enjoyed until his trip to check out the Tar Heels.
Virginia has long known it badly need to replace the outdated and outmoded McCue Center, to support its program with a modern weight room, locker room and other support areas. The school has plans for a new facility to replace the three-decades-old, but fundraising stalled during the pandemic and it’s unclear when construction might begin.
“There’s a lot more resources here,” said Taylor, decked out in a Carolina blue sweatshirt with the Michael Jordan/Nike Jumpman logo. “A lot more things that I can use to enhance my game and my health and just everything in general.”
Despite dealing with nagging injuries, especially during the 2020 season, Taylor emerged as a premier pass rusher in the ACC the past two years for the Cavaliers. He totaled 113 tackles, 16 ½ for losses and 6 ½ sacks in that span. Last year, he led the team with 8 tackles for loss and was tied for the team lead with 3 ½ sacks.
He announced his commitment to UNC on Dec. 27. The Tar Heels fired defensive coordinator Jay Bateman in early January, replacing him with former Auburn coach Gene Chizik. The switch means the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Silver Springs, Md. native is likely to play more defensive end then stand-up outside linebacker, his position in Virginia’s base 3-4 defensive scheme.
“There’s nothing on the field that would be asked of me that I can’t do, because I’ve done it all,” said Taylor, who anticipates being used primarily as a pass rusher under Chizik, dropping into coverage less than he might have under Bateman. “The film on it doesn’t lie.”
Taylor said he hopes his play this season will help elevate his NFL draft status. He also said that, when his playing days are over, he’s interested in getting into coaching. He believes has having the connection to both Brown and former UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall will help position him to break into that line of work.
Virginia saw a wave of players enter their names into the NCAA transfer portal after Mendenhall announced in late November that he was stepping away from college football. UVA moved quickly to hire Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, but Taylor, center Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan), tackle Bobby Haskins (Southern California) and guard Joe Bissinger (SMU) still opted for new schools.
Taylor said he met with Elliott before deciding transfer and came away impressed with the Cavaliers’ new coach.
“He’s a great person. I think he’s going to be a really good coach there,” said Taylor. “Coaching wasn’t really my reason why l left there. Whether or not it was Nick Saban or whoever the next coach was, it wasn’t really in my interests to stay there after coming here.”
