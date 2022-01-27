Wowed by facilities, Noah Taylor made the move from UVA football to North Carolina

Despite dealing with nagging injuries, especially during the 2020 season, Taylor emerged as a premier pass rusher in the ACC the past two years for the Cavaliers. He totaled 113 tackles, 16 ½ for losses and 6 ½ sacks in that span. Last year, he led the team with 8 tackles for loss and was tied for the team lead with 3 ½ sacks.

He announced his commitment to UNC on Dec. 27. The Tar Heels fired defensive coordinator Jay Bateman in early January, replacing him with former Auburn coach Gene Chizik. The switch means the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Silver Springs, Md. native is likely to play more defensive end then stand-up outside linebacker, his position in Virginia’s base 3-4 defensive scheme.

“There’s nothing on the field that would be asked of me that I can’t do, because I’ve done it all,” said Taylor, who anticipates being used primarily as a pass rusher under Chizik, dropping into coverage less than he might have under Bateman. “The film on it doesn’t lie.”