Xfinity/Comcast reaches agreement to carry ACC Network

A joint project between ESPN and the conference, the ACC Network launched Aug. 19, 2019, with initial distribution beyond projections. Comcast was the final void, and the network’s absence for three football seasons was keenly felt in Virginia, a robust Comcast market.

For example, the ACC Network had exclusive coverage this football season of five Virginia Tech games and five Virginia contests. That fare included the Hokies’ marquee date with Notre Dame, the Cavaliers’ game at North Carolina and, for the second consecutive year, the Commonwealth Cup clash between Tech and UVA.

Each of the ACC’s 14 football teams played on the network at least three times this season. ACC men's basketball begins its 20-game conference schedule this week, with nine UVA contests and seven Virginia Tech games ticketed for the ACC Network.

Anchored the Packer and Durham daily morning show from 7 a.m.-10 a.m., ACCN annually televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from the league’s 27 sports.

Distribution for the network has been a priority for Phillips since he succeeded John Swofford on Feb. 1, and he traveled to ESPN’s Connecticut campus during the spring to plead for assistance.