Yorktown native, Clemson softball talisman Valerie Cagle is a rising star

Cagle sets “ridiculous” goals for herself, such as hoping to join Florida legend Lauren Haeger in the highly exclusive 70-70 club (home runs and wins). But it was all with the goal of helping her team, not receiving individual accolades.

“It’s definitely a little bit surreal,” she said of her honors. “I work hard because I want my team to do well, I want to make them and my coaches proud. Those other honors are just the cherry on top.”

In the circle, Cagle relies heavily on her 70-72 mph fastball with heavy drop. She’s also got a change-up and off-speed rise. She’s also an aggressive hitter that loves to jump on pitches early in the count and hammer the middle-away part of the plate.

As a second-year program, the Tigers have lots of underclassmen. The lack of experience was challenging in the postseason, Cagle said, but she also cherishes the opportunity her team has to grow together.

“In the early stages of a program, it’s a really unique experience to be going through all of this together,” she said.

Bourret and Cagle said they’re excited to see the energy around softball growing, not only at Clemson but on a national scale.