Yorktown native, Clemson softball talisman Valerie Cagle is a rising star

Walking off the field at Alabama’s Rhoads Stadium at the conclusion of the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional, Valerie Cagle was overwhelmed in the moment.
So it wasn’t until after the game that the Yorktown native, former Hanover Hornet and ACC freshman and player of the year realized she’d drawn a standing ovation from the Crimson Tide supporters as she departed the circle.
On the heels of a regular-season ACC title in Clemson softball’s first full season, Cagle, the Tigers’ ace and talisman, was a national player-of-the-year finalist. The second-year freshman also received the Frank Howard Award for “bringing honor to Clemson athletics.”
Clemson lost to Alabama 5-0 that night, and the Crimson Tide advanced to the super regionals, then to the Women’s College World Series. But the respect Cagle was shown by opposing fans as she bowed out of the regional indicated the immense admiration she garnered in her short time at Clemson, said longtime Tigers sports information director Tim Bourret.
“You talk about respect and bringing honor, I’ve been at Clemson 40 years, I can’t remember the last time a Clemson athlete got a standing ovation in the opposing team’s venue,” said Bourret, who’s part of the selection committee for Clemson athletics’ awards.
“It’s bringing honor to Clemson, doing something extraordinary, and she certainly did that this year with basically a new program.”
Tigers coach John Rittman, a longtime coach for USA Softball’s women’s national team, has jump-started Clemson’s program, and Cagle has been the fulcrum of her team’s success. The right-handed flamethrower and smooth-swinging lefty led the ACC in wins (28) and home runs (17). She ranked 11th nationally with a 1.16 ERA and posted eight shutouts, including a pair of no-hitters.
Cagle watched a clip of the ovation she received at the end of the Alabama game.
“It’s just something that’s unbelievable, I just finished my freshman year and I’m playing for Clemson at Alabama,” she said. “To have the respect that they showed me, it’s definitely something that’s unbelievable.”
Cagle started playing at age 6, and honed her craft working with her father, Mark, in their backyard in Yorktown, and with travel teams in central Virginia. Her sister played softball, and her brother played baseball, so Cagle was never far from a diamond in her youth. After her 2020 season was cut short because of the pandemic, she returned home and focused on the little things while returning to her roots by working with her dad in their yard and at local high school fields.
Cagle sets “ridiculous” goals for herself, such as hoping to join Florida legend Lauren Haeger in the highly exclusive 70-70 club (home runs and wins). But it was all with the goal of helping her team, not receiving individual accolades.
“It’s definitely a little bit surreal,” she said of her honors. “I work hard because I want my team to do well, I want to make them and my coaches proud. Those other honors are just the cherry on top.”
In the circle, Cagle relies heavily on her 70-72 mph fastball with heavy drop. She’s also got a change-up and off-speed rise. She’s also an aggressive hitter that loves to jump on pitches early in the count and hammer the middle-away part of the plate.
As a second-year program, the Tigers have lots of underclassmen. The lack of experience was challenging in the postseason, Cagle said, but she also cherishes the opportunity her team has to grow together.
“In the early stages of a program, it’s a really unique experience to be going through all of this together,” she said.
Bourret and Cagle said they’re excited to see the energy around softball growing, not only at Clemson but on a national scale.
“Softball is just a fun sport to watch, and as it gains that recognition form the Olympic and college level, it’s going to get a bigger fan base and that’s going to provide more opportunities for the sport to grow,” she said.
Clemson’s softball’s motto has been “we want to shock the world,” Cagle said. The Tigers are well on their way to that goal after defying the odds to claim a regular-season ACC title in just their second season. And Cagle is set to get a chance to shine on the world stage — she was named to USA Softball’s U-18 junior national team in June.
The rising star will compete at the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 World Cup in Lima, Peru, during Aug. 28-Sept. 5 and the Junior Pan American Games in Barranquilla, Columbia during Nov. 25-Dec. 5.
“There’s not greater feeling than being able to wear USA on your uniform,” Cagle said. “So I’m definitely looking forward to the opportunity to represent not just my family and my school anymore, but also my country.”
