'You look like a Ram': VCU overcomes Pitt behind Michigan transfers Johns Jr., Jackson

NEW YORK -- In their time at Michigan, VCU basketball transfers Brandon Johns Jr. and Zeb Jackson roomed together.

Jackson, a left-handed junior guard, decided he was headed to Richmond first. So when the two woke up in the morning he repeatedly told Johns Jr., a versatile graduate forward who at the time was searching for a new home, that he "looked like a Ram."

"I guess he turned into one for real, so it all worked out," said a laughing Jackson after both former Wolverines certainly looked like Rams well-acclimated to their new home Thursday night at Barclays Center in the Legends Classic.

Johns Jr. scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, and Jackson scored 16 and added 3 assists and 3 steals to lead VCU past Pitt 71-67.

Pitt (1-3) led for much of a second half that began with a 14-2 Panthers run after VCU led for a majority of the first period. But Johns Jr. had some key buckets in the post, and Jackson functioned as the primary ball handler in the absence of starting point guard Ace Baldwin Jr., who is set to miss about three weeks with a broken right wrist.

Both former Wolverines hit some key free throws down the stretch as well, as VCU ended the game on a 14-6 run after Pitt led 60-59 with about 3 minutes to play.

Johns Jr. was as aggressive in the post as he's been in a VCU uniform, putting together an array of spin moves and drop steps to create open shots and get to the free throw line. Coach Mike Rhoades said the VCU staff made a point of telling Johns Jr.'s teammates to make a concerted effort to get him touches in the paint.

"My main focus was just to be aggressive, I was trying to draw fouls and get to the free throw line, I think that's one of my best attributes," Johns Jr. said.

Jackson made his second career start after struggling in Wednesday's loss to Arizona State. In that game, he scored 4 points on 1-of-7 shooting.

But Jackson said his teammates helped build up his confidence to turn things around Thursday. Rhoades said he was especially proud of Jackson's resolve. The guard "pouted a bit" Wednesday, and Rhoades told him "we don't do that here, we just keep going."

"They were just making sure I stayed aggressive, stayed in the right mindset," Jackson said. "I didn't play too well yesterday. As a team, we knew we needed to stick together this game."

After providing a nice spark off the bench with 5 points in the loss to the Sun Devils, VCU junior wing Josh Banks continued to get more involved, scoring 9 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field in 21 minutes of action. Rhoades said he's always telling Banks to "be ready."

Rhoades added that the whole team loves Banks, and the support has helped raise his game.

"Josh did great, yesterday and today," Jackson said. "And we all knew that he was ready for it, we all had confidence in him, he had confidence in himself and it showed."

After the loss to ASU in which VCU (3-1) imploded down the stretch, snake-bitten by a 15-3 Sun Devils run after the Rams led for more than 32 minutes of action, Rhoades talked about how his team needed more emotional maturity in the game's final minutes.

"That was one of our biggest problems yesterday, we did not close out the game like we should have," Johns Jr. said.

"So that was our main focus for today, to just be connected and I think the most connected team always wins. So we just wanted to be connected down the final stretch even though we were down, we were still going to fight, still going to be disciplined. We just came together as a group and got the job done."

Rhoades said he feels like the two transfers have been at VCU longer than they have because they fit so seamlessly into the program's culture.

"They've become 'us,' pretty quick, and I'm really proud of them, they're great kids," Rhoades said, adding transfer forward David Shriver into that mix.

Shriver, a knock-down shooter, hit two catch-and-shoot 3s for 6 points in 16 minutes of action.

"It was really easy coming here, everybody welcomed us with open arms and I think building relationships here was actually one of the easiest things," Johns Jr. said.

"Everybody is so open-minded, everybody connects so well, everybody's got a great personality. There's not one bad person on the team. I think that really helped us jell on the court."

VCU committed 15 turnovers Thursday, its lowest total of the year thus far, something Rhoades said was key in not allowing Pitt to extend its lead in the second half.

Sophomore wing Jamir Watkins scored 8 and grabbed 4 rebounds, and sophomore guard Jayden Nunn added 8 points of his own with 4 rebounds.

VCU returns to action Sunday at 5 p.m. at Memphis (1-1).