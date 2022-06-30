Young stars, like Atlee's Kate Miller, helped carry UVA women's lacrosse this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Last one off the bus.

For all the things Kate Miller did for Virginia women’s lacrosse this past season, the freshman left-handed attack from Mechanicsville made her biggest impression on her coach off the field.

“The bus pulls in and she’s the last one on it, cleaning up,” said UVA coach Julie Myers. “She does the little things.”

It’s an approach Miller, a former Atlee High School star, said her parents taught her at an early age – contribute where you can.

“It was an easy way to show that I was there and I cared,” said Miller.

That effectively summed up Miller’s goals going into her rookie season of college lacrosse – show up, work hard and contribute in any ways she could. It was relatively humble aspirations for the high school All-American and 2019 state player of the year, but it was a tact that would serve her well.

“I really had no expectations,” said Miller. “I wanted to go into college with the mindset that you work really hard, and it’s not going to be handed to you.”

Myers thought Virginia had a perfect setup to help Miller excel. She would play behind senior attack Lillie Kloak, also a left-hander, learn the position and adjust to the college game. After all, Kloak had scored 75 goals over the previous three years and saw considerable playing time in her freshman season, back in 2019.

And that’s how things started as Miller got acclimated during fall practice.

“Lillie was definitely the leader when we would do drills,” said Miller. “Everybody would be on the right side of the field, and we’d be on the left. I would just watch her at first, as she would go through drills, and really soak up what she was doing and follow her lead.”

But Kloak suffered a season-ending knee injury in September, just as the Cavaliers were getting started with their fall ball practices.

“So here I’m thinking she’s going to learn from Lillie and she’s going to be able to pick Lillie’s brain and Lillie’s going to be able to help her with spacing and lines,” said Myers. “And all of a sudden it was just Kate.”

Miller scored 27 goals – fourth most on the team – in 20 games as a rookie. Kloak worked to be a mentor on the sidelines, during games and practices, and off the field. She underwent surgery in October and decided not to return to UVA for a final season of eligibility in 2023, instead pursuing her education, applying to physician’s assistant programs.

Kloak said she relished the chance to spend her final months in college lacrosse tutoring Miller.

“When spring rolled around, I really took her under my wing and we tried to talk about things,” said Kloak. “I actually think it helped me to almost be playing through her.”

Kloak’s injury was the first of a string that decimated the team’s veteran core in 2022. Junior midfielder Courtlynn Caskin tore her Achilles in February, and senior midfielder Annie Dyson suffered a season-ending injury later that month.

The team struggled out of the gate, enduring a three-game losing streak in mid-February and hung around the .500 mark all season, leaving it in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for the first time in Myers’s 27-year tenure.

It added a pressure to the unexpectedly young team that Myers said she was slow to recognize.

“What I didn’t realize is, they felt that pressure since our JMU game back in March. I think I was naïve,” said Myers. “I felt like I was shouldering the pressure, really wanting the girls to get to the NCAAs and May. I underestimated how heavy that weight was on all of the girls.”

An upset of Syracuse in the ACC tournament got Virginia into the NCAAs, where they won their first round game before falling to eventual national champion North Carolina. UVA finished 10-10.

By year’s end, four of the team’s top five point scorers were first- or second-year players. Freshman Rachel Clark led the Cavaliers with 64 goals, earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors.

Virginia expects to bring back 11 of 12 starters next season, including its top eight scorers, including Miller.

Thursday, a spokesman confirmed that Myers’s assistants – Lindsay Magro, Colleen Shearer and Heather Dow – are no longer with the program. Their replacements have not yet been hired.

For now, Miller is home for the summer, getting a little time off and working on her passing and her first step.

“Looking back on my first year, from August to May, it was a grind,” said Miller. “Every day, even if we didn’t have lacrosse, lacrosse was on our mind. When I was headed home, I was excited for a break. But two days later I was like, ‘I want to play lacrosse again.’”