Zane Zandier will be the first UVA player to wear No. 0, but he's putting up big numbers on stat sheets

Zandier and Jackson will start at inside linebacker for a UVA defense that is deep and experienced, particularly at linebacker, where outside backers Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor are versatile athletes and disruptive pass-rushers.

It’s something coach Bronco Mendenhall have worked toward since taking over the program five years ago and implementing their 3-4 base defense.

“This year we’re probably the deepest we’ve ever been at linebacker,” said inside linebackers coach Shane Hunter. “At the same time you look and say we have a bunch of really good players.”

In all, the defense returns 10 of 11 starters from its Orange Bowl loss to Florida – all except defensive end Eli Hanback.

Virginia allowed 27.1 points per game in 2019, sixth best in the ACC, and held opponents to the fourth fewest rushing yards per game in the league (138.1). But where the Cavaliers struggled was allowing big plays, especially in the second half of the season.

They gave up 18 plays of 40 yards or more last season. Only 18 Division I programs and just four Power Five games allowed more.

The defense also loses a pair of stars who missed part of last season with injuries in linebacker Jordan Mack and cornerback Bryce Hall.