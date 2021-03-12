Colleges roundup: Virginia Tech, Virginia baseball teams drop ACC games

BLACKSBURG — Logan Lacey’s pinch-hit home run in the eighth gave Florida State a lead it would not relinquish, and the Seminoles (5-5, 3-4) went on to beat Virginia Tech in an ACC college baseball game on Friday.

Lacey’s two-run blast came off Shane Connolly (0-1) and gave Florida State a 4-3 lead.

Gavin Cross and Kevin Madden hit home runs for the Hokies (8-4, 4-3).

Notre Dame 10, Virginia 5: Jared Miller, Niko Kavadas and Brooks Coetzee homered as the Fighting Irish (5-2, 5-2) cruised to an ACC win in Charlottesville.

Andrew Abbott (1-3) struck out 7 in 4.1 innings but gave up six runs — four earned — for the Cavaliers (7-6, 2-5).

Women’s lacrosse

James Madison 21, Wofford 1: The Dukes matched their largest winning margin ever with a walloping of Wofford in Harrisonburg.

Isabella Peterson scored four goals as 13 different JMU players found the back of the net.